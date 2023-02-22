What decisions and paths should the real estate industry be prioritizing? And how can you, whether managing a team or an entire company, bring those best lessons to bear where you work? In February, in advance of building an industry blueprint at Inman Disconnect, we’ll plumb the topic of leadership with Q&As with top industry leaders, contributions from esteemed Inman columnists and more.

Great leadership. There are endless books, articles and podcasts devoted to the topic, all promising to tell you how to become the best version of yourself so that you can bring out the best in others. While some lucky few are natural-born leaders, most others have to work to refine their leadership skills.

What people don’t talk about as often? Bad leaders. Whether they’re arrogant bullies, passive-aggressive jerks or subtle, smiling underminers — a bad boss or terrible so-called mentor can ruin your career and make it difficult to trust others in the future.

That made us wonder: What’s the worst interaction you’ve had with a leader? Were they cruel to your face or behind your back? Did they pick on you or on everyone in your organization? Was their bad behavior plain to see or did it take a while to realize how toxic they were? How did you handle the situation and what would you do differently today? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

