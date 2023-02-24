The campaign’s core message this year is “here for it all” with the aim of showing how the nation’s more than 1.5 million Realtors work to make the dream of property ownership a reality.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) rolled out its fifth “That’s Who We R” national advertising campaign Wednesday, fresh off a $10 membership fee hike dedicated to promoting the Realtor brand.

The campaign’s core message this year is “here for it all” with the aim of showing how the nation’s more than 1.5 million Realtors work to make the dream of property ownership a reality for their clients, the trade group said in an announcement.

“These ads showcase the trusted relationship between Realtors and their clients,” said Victoria Gillespie, NAR chief marketing and communications officer in a statement.

“As a former agent and Realtor, I know the dedication, expertise and professionalism required during the often long, complex and emotional process. I am excited that these spots allow us to authentically demonstrate the Realtor difference in action, with clients and within their communities.”

The ad campaign’s latest launch comes after NAR raised the yearly special assessment that funds the campaign from $35 to $45, starting this year. This is in addition to NAR’s $150 annual membership dues. The increase was controversial, causing some members to evaluate their NAR membership and the value of the ad campaign. The fee hike also caused a stir because NAR said the assessment would help the trade group compete with emerging real estate brands, including its own members.

The “That’s Who We R” campaign, created by ad agency Havas Chicago, continues to differentiate between Realtors and non-member agents and “do-it-yourself” tech platforms, which was the primary focus of the campaign last year. Only members of NAR can call themselves Realtors.

“Whether it is your first time or your third time, the journey to property ownership can be stressful, even without changing market conditions and unexpected challenges,” said Myra Nussbaum, president and chief creative officer of Havas Chicago, in a statement.

“We chose to focus on the personal, relationship-building moments that go beyond home search apps or showings. Viewers will see a variety of stories with real, surprising moments, such as moving closer to friends or relatives, or finding the right space for a growing family. No matter the experience, the stories emphasize Realtor expertise and the value they bring to their clients.”

The campaign features eight TV commercials (four stories told in either 30 seconds or 15 seconds) and five radio commercials. Two of the four stories told in the TV commercials focus on commercial property ownership, which was not a focus in last year’s campaign. In one, a Realtor who works in commercial real estate finds a storefront for a furniture maker; in another, a Realtor who frequents a donut food truck encourages the owner to open up a brick-and-mortar bakery and helps her buy a property.

The two residential TV spots focus, respectively, on a city-based couple who need more room for their newly-adopted dog and on empty-nesters who move from their suburban single-family home to a condo in the city where they live in the same building as their daughter and her family.

The radio commercials tout Realtors’ lobbying efforts, code of ethics, and volunteerism.

“From local town councils to Capitol Hill, agents who are Realtors are standing up for what’s right,” one radio script reads.

“We’re here protecting property rights. Here for advocating for the issues that affect our neighborhoods. Here championing fair and equitable housing for all. Because we’re Realtors, bound by a code of ethics, driven to serve our communities. We’re here for it all. Here for you. Realtors are members of the National Association of Realtors. That’s who we are.”

This year’s ad campaign will be featured on broadcast and streaming platforms, online and terrestrial audio, social media and branded content partnerships, according to NAR. As it has in the past, the trade group will also offer its members and Realtor associations new advertising and social media materials with 2023 campaign imagery and messaging for local use, NAR added.

“NAR’s 1.5 million members are the Realtor brand, possessing a thorough understanding of the real estate transaction and local market conditions; an unparalleled commitment to ethics; impactful community and civic engagement; and an empathic, human approach,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell in a statement.

“Agents who are Realtors are here for you whatever your path to property ownership may look like.”

