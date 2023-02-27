RE/MAX is hosting its annual R4 conference in Las Vegas Sunday through Wednesday. Here are the sessions, speakers and events — including a performance from Maroon 5 — you can’t miss.

RE/MAX is taking over the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Feb. 26 to March 1 for its annual R4 conference.

The Denver-based franchisor has an agenda packed to the brim with sessions giving attendees tips on how to successfully take advantage of a market shift, grow their brokerages or teams with smart recruiting and retention tactics, expand their books of business with forays into residential developments and commercial real estate and leverage its revamped tech suite, MAX/Tech Powered by kvCORE.

Alongside educational sessions, RE/MAX has also built in plenty of time to network with 30-minute RE/MAX Meet-Ups that enable attendees to connect over shared personal and business interests and several star-studded events, featuring Flo Rida, Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, En Vogue, the Sugarhill Gang and Maroon 5 to celebrate five decades in the industry.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect during R4, and come back to Inman throughout the week for R4 general session coverage, a special Inman Interview with Nick Bailey, and a round-up of the best insights from the conference.

Sunday, Feb. 26

R4 kicks off on Sunday with several training courses for agents and brokers looking to improve their homeselling, team building and tech skills.

Attendees can learn how to master MAX/Tech Powered by kvCORE with four $50 courses from 9 a.m. to noon PT and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT. The shorter course will cover the basics of MAX/Tech, while the longer courses will provide the best practices for getting the most out of MAX/Tech.

Meanwhile, broker-owners can attend RE/MAX 501, a $40 mastermind course that enables open discussions about fiscal management, leadership, team building, recruiting and more.

The broker-owners will be split into three rooms based on the size of their brokerages, with RE/MAX University Education and Learning Director Alyssa Kaufman leading the session for brokers with 1-49 agents, RE/MAX Area Vice President Stacey Gillen leading the session for brokers with 50-99 agents and RE/MAX University Education and Learning Vice President Bryson Creighton leading the session for brokers with more than 100 agents.

The other paid sessions include:

Becoming a Top Producing Commercial Broker or Team ($399)

Pricing Strategies Advisor Certification ($250)

Take Flight New Agent Training ($247 for two days)

Residential Remodeling Specialist Certification ($359)

The day will end with two invite-only receptions and awards ceremonies for RE/MAX’s international affiliates.

Monday, Feb. 27

R4 shifts into full gear on Monday, with more than 75 sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Attendees who didn’t have the opportunity to attend Sunday’s MAX/Tech sessions can catch up on Monday with Train-The-Trainer: MAX/Tech Powered by kvCORE ($50) and two free introductory sessions for agents and brokers in the U.S. and Canada who have yet to adopt MAX/Tech.

In the midst of sessions about navigating a market shift, upping your skills as a buyer’s agent or learning how to communicate and market your value proposition properly, attendees can do some networking at RE/MAX Meet-Ups — 30-minute social sessions that enable agents and brokers to connect with attendees who have shared personal and career interests, such as focusing on advancing LGBTQ+ homeownership and housing rights (11:30 a.m. PT to noon) or practicing yoga (1 to 1:30 pm PT).

After 5 p.m., RE/MAX will host several invite-only events for RE/MAX Collection, Torchbearer and Motto Mortgage members. However, the party will really get started at 6:45 p.m. with the R4 Welcome Reception at the MGM Grand Arena. For $100, attendees will get their fill of food and cocktails along with a 90-minute concert featuring Flo Rida, Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, En Vogue and the Sugarhill Gang.

Here are some of the standout sessions:

Buyers are Ready! Become a Better Buyers Agent and Win

Stay Competitive with a Custom Recruiting & Retention Marketing Strategy

The Smell of Sawdust: Leverage the Massive Demand for New Homes and Remodeling for Greater Sales

The Beauty of Letting Go and Finding a Work/Life Balance

How’s Your Farming? Tips to Grow Business in a Down Market

Distressed Properties Training-Not Sexy, NECESSARY!

TikTok 101

Create an All-Star Team

Increasing Your Productivity + Win More Deals with First

Organic Content Recommendations to Help You Rank

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Tuesday will begin with a three-hour general session featuring RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey, RE/MAX co-founder and Chairman of the Board Dave Liniger and keynote speaker Bear Grylls.

The session will celebrate the Denver-based franchisor’s 50th anniversary, along with a passionate State of the Company address from Bailey that will likely mirror his 2022 appearance.

“We’re a company of firsts,” he said in 2022. “Our foundation is solid. Dave and Gail built this awesome foundation, and it just continues to expand and evolve, like getting fresh and new paint and new countertops. We continue to evolve.”

After the general session wraps up at 11:30 a.m. PT, attendees will have a smorgasbord of sessions and networking opportunities to choose from. The day will end with a brand-new event, the Best of RE/MAX from 5 to 10 p.m.

The black-tie function will include an awards ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. and an after-party with dinner and cocktails from 8 to 10 p.m. Attendees must register for a ticket, which can only be done at the conference registration and help desk.

Here are some of the standout sessions:

Leading with a Growth Mindset

Tuesday Power Session: Who Needs A Runway? Take Off From Where You Are!

Diversifying Homeownership: Women, Millennials and Minorities

Stop the Insanity, Start taking Control of your Finances

Recruit Using Competitors’ Weaknesses

Serving your Clients Authentically

Lead Generation Tactics for Today’s Market

Building a Brand Marketing Strategy with RE/MAX Technology

Lead Conversion… It’s Not Just an Online Issue

Power in Numbers: Team Structure That Fuels Success

Wednesday, March 1

R4 closes on Wednesday with a smaller slate of sessions and networking opportunities for attendees from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

The day will begin with a Super Session from 9 to 11 a.m. featuring world-class magician and 2x Pro Bowl NFL Player Jon Dorenbos and author and real estate coach Jared James who will deliver two motivational keynotes. The day will end with another Super Session featuring famed P!nk drummer Mark Schulman, who will give an hour-long interactive rock performance aimed at helping attendees “shift from a ‘have to’ to a ‘get to’ attitude.”

Agents and brokers who missed MAX/Tech sessions on the previous days have a final opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade with two sessions from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., explaining how to streamline your database and lead generation process using kvCORE.

Finally, R4 will close with a RE/MAX Fun Night featuring a 75-minute performance from Maroon 5. Attendees can purchase tickets for $120 each at the conference registration desk or at the door of the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Here are some of the standout sessions:

Unlock the Value of Your Sphere

Serving the African American Community

Elevate your Luxury Listing’s Appeal

Building Through Influence

Secret Strategies of Top Recruiters: What top recruiters don’t want you to know!

