Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Former Keller Williams CEO John Davis says he wants his claims decided through a public trial rather than arbitration. KW says Davis’s claims are “unsubstantiated, unwarranted, and disparaging.”

No matter what the market’s doing, the way you show up is the biggest factor in determining your outcomes. Jimmy Burgess talks with Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America and Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, about where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going next as individuals and as an industry.

In a Q4 earnings report Tuesday, Compass announced that between October and December of last year, it brought in $1.11 billion in revenue, down from $1.6 billion during the same period in 2021.

CEO Robert Reffkin floated the idea of a franchise brand during an earnings call Tuesday, describing it as a “more profitable” method of growing the business.

The news follows Bonner’s recent decision just days earlier to merge the roughly 40-person RE/MAX Capital Realty, of which she was formerly broker-owner, with RE/MAX Alliance Group.