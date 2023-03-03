Catch up on the most-read stories of the week, as determined by Inman readers. Here’s Inman Top 5 for Feb. 24 – March 2, 2023.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Former KW CEO slams Gary Keller, calls company ‘criminal enterprise’

Former Keller Williams CEO John Davis says he wants his claims decided through a public trial rather than arbitration. KW says Davis’s claims are “unsubstantiated, unwarranted, and disparaging.”

BHHS Chair on housing market angst: ‘This too shall pass’

No matter what the market’s doing, the way you show up is the biggest factor in determining your outcomes. Jimmy Burgess talks with Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America and Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, about where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going next as individuals and as an industry.

Compass revenue falls in Q4 — but losses narrow despite ‘difficult year’

In a Q4 earnings report Tuesday, Compass announced that between October and December of last year, it brought in $1.11 billion in revenue, down from $1.6 billion during the same period in 2021.

Compass explores possibility of franchising, company says

CEO Robert Reffkin floated the idea of a franchise brand during an earnings call Tuesday, describing it as a “more profitable” method of growing the business.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Bonner and team leave RE/MAX for eXp Realty

Credit: Kendall Bonner Team

The news follows Bonner’s recent decision just days earlier to merge the roughly 40-person RE/MAX Capital Realty, of which she was formerly broker-owner, with RE/MAX Alliance Group.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×