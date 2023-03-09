In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

This article was reprinted with the permission of Mike DelPrete.

The results are in and Compass burned $143 million in cash during Q4 2022, leaving the company with a cash balance of $362 million.

Why it matters: With a clearly articulated goal of reaching breakeven after billions in losses, 2023 is Compass’ seminal make-or-break year.