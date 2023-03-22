The launch comes seven months after the rental marketplace announced a $30 million funding round to help solidify its space in the short-term rental market and serve all types of renters.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Rental marketplace Zumper has launched a short-term vacation rental site and separate flexible stay rental subscription service, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new offerings, dubbed Vacations by Zumper and FlexPass, will open up Zumper to a much broader market of renters who have capitalized on remote work to travel more frequently or lead a digital nomad lifestyle.

Anthemos Georgiades | LinkedIn

“Consumers have fundamentally changed the way they live and travel, but until today, rental marketplaces have not reflected this in their product offerings,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in a statement. “Consumers no longer see a strong distinction between vacation, monthly and long-term rentals. Lease lengths and accommodation types have become fluid as renters’ lives have become more flexible, but the marketplaces that serve them have remained siloed.”

The official launch of Vacations by Zumper comes on the heels of a $30 million funding round the company announced back in August with the intention of helping it to solidify a space in the short-term rental market. Since that announcement was made, Zumper has increased its short-term rental inventory from 50,000 listings to over 1 million, according to an announcement.

Users can search the portal by city, property type, popular amenities or type of vacation city (lake, mountain, beach, etc.). Zumper’s vacation listings also include properties from portals like VRBO, Booking.com and others.

The Zumper FlexPass gives subscribers access to thousands of fully furnished short-term rentals on the Zumper marketplace, complete with concierge support to plan out their stay. A $300 annual fee for members prevents subscribers from dealing with security deposits, contracts or booking fees as they would with traditional rentals. Stays with FlexPass are for a minimum of 30 days targeted at digital nomads and remote workers. Until April 15, the company is waiving the subscription fee.

Zumper has also partnered with short-term and vacation rental managers Evolve and Rentals United to create a wider scope of listing inventory. Through partnerships with various hotels, Vacations by Zumper has also added roughly 50,000 new hotel listings.

“Today, Zumper is the first player to bring it all together — nightly, monthly and annual stays, all in one place,” Georgiades said. “We’ve created an ecosystem that provides a one-stop shop for every type of accommodation with Zumper’s signature simplicity.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×