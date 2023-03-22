The launch comes seven months after the rental marketplace announced a $30 million funding round to help solidify its space in the short-term rental market and serve all types of renters.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Rental marketplace Zumper has launched a short-term vacation rental site and separate flexible stay rental subscription service, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new offerings, dubbed Vacations by Zumper and FlexPass, will open up Zumper to a much broader market of renters who have capitalized on remote work to travel more frequently or lead a digital nomad lifestyle.

“Consumers have fundamentally changed the way they live and travel, but until today, rental marketplaces have not reflected this in their product offerings,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said in a statement. “Consumers no longer see a strong distinction between vacation, monthly and long-term rentals. Lease lengths and accommodation types have become fluid as renters’ lives have become more flexible, but the marketplaces that serve them have remained siloed.”

The official launch of Vacations by Zumper comes on the heels of a $30 million funding round the company announced back in August with the intention of helping it to solidify a space in the short-term rental market. Since that announcement was made, Zumper has increased its short-term rental inventory from 50,000 listings to over 1 million, according to an announcement.

Users can search the portal by city, property type, popular amenities or type of vacation city (lake, mountain, beach, etc.). Zumper’s vacation listings also include properties from portals like VRBO, Booking.com and others.

The Zumper FlexPass gives subscribers access to thousands of fully furnished short-term rentals on the Zumper marketplace, complete with concierge support to plan out their stay. A $300 annual fee for members prevents subscribers from dealing with security deposits, contracts or booking fees as they would with traditional rentals. Stays with FlexPass are for a minimum of 30 days targeted at digital nomads and remote workers. Until April 15, the company is waiving the subscription fee.

Zumper has also partnered with short-term and vacation rental managers Evolve and Rentals United to create a wider scope of listing inventory. Through partnerships with various hotels, Vacations by Zumper has also added roughly 50,000 new hotel listings.

“Today, Zumper is the first player to bring it all together — nightly, monthly and annual stays, all in one place,” Georgiades said. “We’ve created an ecosystem that provides a one-stop shop for every type of accommodation with Zumper’s signature simplicity.”

Email Lillian Dickerson