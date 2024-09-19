Jared Schwadron operates in New York City, the Hamptons and Miami, and is the latest get for Compass as it competes to build a roster of top agents in lean times.

The ever-competitive agent recruiting wars continued apace this week, with Compass announcing that it has picked up high-profile New York-based agent Jared Schwadron.

In a statement, Compass said that Schwadron “closed over $100 million in sales last year alone,” and that he “has an impressive $65.24 million listing portfolio with additional properties pending.” Schwadron operates in New York City as well as the Hamptons and Miami.

“This move is about taking my resources and tenure in the industry to build out a dynamic team of my own,” Schwadron explained in the statement. “Compass has been setting new standards with their technology and market reach, and I am excited to be a part of that continued evolution.”

Schwadron has worked in real estate for 15 years. According to his LinkedIn page, he most recently spent two years at Official. Prior to that, he worked at both Corcoran and Douglas Elliman. His current slate of listings includes “a $28.25 million six-bedroom residence at The Plaza with sweeping views of Central Park, a meticulously renovated townhouse in NoLita’s historic 35 Spring Street, and an expansive $62,500 per month Tribeca duplex,” the statement notes.

Schwadron’s move to Compass comes at a time of intense competition for real estate talent. That competition has grown especially heated in recent years thanks to higher mortgage rates and the resultant slower housing market — trends that have pushed brokerages to find agents with a proven track record of closing deals in leaner times.

Those leaner times, however, may be changing after the Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday — a turn of events that Compass CEO Robert Reffkin celebrated as “a historic day” in an Instagram post.

“The future is indeed bright!” Reffkin said in the wake of the rate cut.

Time will tell what happens, but, at least for now, the battle for top agents is unlikely to abate. And in the statement, Reffkin celebrated Schwadron’s arrival at Compass.

“His deep industry and market knowledge,” Reffkin added, “and ability to build lasting client relationships will thrive in our collaborative environment.”

