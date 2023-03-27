Houston real estate veteran Haley Garcia has taken her seven-person team to Keller Williams. Garcia was with Compass from 2018 to early 2023 and generated $205.5 million in sales volume during her last two years with the brokerage.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams continues its recruiting streak with Compass Houston founding member Haley Garcia taking her seven-member team to Keller Williams Luxury The Woodlands.

“As a leader in luxury real estate, the partnerships Keller Williams offers with The Wall Street Journal, Mansion Global, and many others increase exposure for my clients,” Garcia said of the move in a prepared statement. “As a large real estate team, they also provide structure and technology built for large city-wide teams that other firms do not. They give us the infrastructure to grow into multiple markets which adds great value for our clients.”

Garcia has more than two decades of sales experience which includes a nine-year stint at Coldwell Banker before leaving to create a boutique brokerage, the Garcia Real Estate Group. Garcia sold the brokerage in 2011 and two years later created a real estate team under the same name that served luxury buyers and sellers in the Houston metroplex.

Her seven-person team’s success caught the eye of Compass leaders who tapped Garcia to become one of the founding members of their Houston operations. During her last two years at Compass, Garcia’s team completed 318 transactions worth $205.5 million — a production scale that earned her team high-ranking spots on Houston Business Journal’s and RealTrends America’s Best’s lists for real estate teams.

Although Garcia experienced immense success at Compass, she said the brokerage’s level of support post-IPO began to decline and pushed her to look elsewhere.

“I have great friends and great respect for Compass and its mission, and I am grateful for my time with them,” she told Inman. “However, once the company went public, resources for large teams changed. At this stage of my career, with a large client base and a team to care for, the solid foundation with long-time proven results in the luxury space that KW offers made them a great fit.”

Garcia said the opportunity to join Keller Williams came right on time as her agents navigate a changing real estate market.

“The new shifting market presents opportunities with limited inventory that remain in the seller’s favor,” she said. “Buyers are navigating higher rates; however, winning an offer on a property with a prime location in The Woodlands is strong when a refinance can be had in the future.”

“Right now, we are focused on serving our clients based on their goals without fear and speaking the truth about how we navigate the shift according to their goals,” she added. “Many agents new to the market in the past two years will be unable to sustain due to the shift. However, they can join a solid team with a strong foundation of 20-plus years of training and coaching to help them grow their new career.”

Email Marian McPherson