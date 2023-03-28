The awards, called ADDYs, are highly coveted in the advertising and marketing space, and Revive took home a Silver ADDY for its mobile app Revive Home and a Bronze ADDY for its website design and content.

In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

Presale renovation company Revive won two advertising industry awards granted by the American Advertising Federation of Orange County, California, where the company is based, according to an announcement sent to Inman.

The awards, called ADDYs, are highly coveted in the advertising and marketing space, and Revive took home a Silver ADDY for its mobile app Revive Home and a Bronze ADDY for its website design and content. The company’s efforts will move on for judgment at the district level and potentially the national competition, which will pit the proptech against some of the nation’s most recognized consumer brands and agencies.

The company is humbled “to be in the winning category among some of the most well-known brands in the world and [it’s] even more rewarding when you consider we are in one of the most creative communities in the world and most winning submissions were from top ad agencies,” Revive co-founder Dalip Jaggi said in a statement.

Revive’s technology and model combine to assist agents in pitching presale renovation projects to homeowners. The company intends to demonstrate the marketability of a freshly updated home and ultimately a return on investment. It coordinates with local vendors through a team of staff advisers that track project status.

Revive’s advisers will also offer up a renovation budget based on what’s being done, such as a new kitchen, a new primary bathroom or carpets and paint. While it’s possible, Revive isn’t about managing large, multi-month home renovations. These are meant to be smaller in scope, high-quality turnarounds that are proven to maximize return in most cases.

The company’s approach earned it four out of five stars in a 2022 Inman technology review.

Revive is no stranger to winning awards. The company won the 2022 Pitch Battle sponsored by the National Association of Realtors, claiming a $15,000 prize from Second Century Ventures, NAR’s technology-focused, for-profit investment subsidiary.

“It’s incredibly gratifying when you put your heart and soul into these efforts over the last year and a half and then being rewarded for being among the best of the best,“ said Mansoor Bahramand, Head of Engineering of Revive, in an announcement. “Bringing new ideas to life and pushing the boundaries forward while keeping our relentless pursuit of making these easy and fun, something anyone can use, is a reward in and of itself.“

Revive also markets a seller lead product called Edge.

Revive Edge also provides members with a commission advance component and co-branded marketing materials, as well as member discounts and credits and customer press, video and social spotlighting opportunities.

Revive is also in a number of industry partnerships. It’s part of zavvie’s network of home offer options, helping real estate brokerages and agents access an array of alternative offer solutions and technologies.

In early 2023, it struck a deal with brokerage NextHome to provide its software to agents nationwide.

Email Craig Rowe