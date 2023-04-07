Prior to this expansion, Nest Seekers had European locations across the U.K. and Spain, as well as other international offices in Korea and Mexico. The new offices will be headquartered in Milan and Lisbon.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Luxury brokerage Nest Seekers International has boosted its international presence with offices in Italy and Portugal, the brokerage announced. Prior to this expansion, Nest Seekers boasted European locations across the U.K. and Spain, as well as other international offices in Korea and Mexico.

With locations in these key markets — specifically, with the new offices located in Milan and Lisbon — the brokerage noted that it will be able to provide clients with access to some of the world’s greatest art, architecture and cuisine, in addition to outstanding real estate.

Luca Traverso and Nuno Franco will lead the Milan and Lisbon offices, respectively, as managing directors. Traverso brings over 20 years of international business experience to the role and Franco brings 15 years of Portuguese real estate market experience.

“As one of the world’s top luxury destinations, Italy’s real estate market offers exceptional properties that capture the essence of Italian style and craftsmanship,” Traverso said in a statement. “From historic villas overlooking the Mediterranean to chic apartments in the heart of Rome, Italy’s luxury real estate market is unparalleled in its beauty and sophistication.”

Both Italy and Portugal are steeped in historical landmarks and natural beauty, making them popular destinations for luxury homebuyers and investors.

Portugal, in particular, has seen a spike in interest from American luxury buyers who are drawn to the country’s culture and lenient tax laws. Americans made up 16 percent of recent sales of luxury properties in Portugal, Nest Seekers said. But even with that significant demand, real estate remains a bargain relative to the inventory found in many other European countries.

“We are thrilled to expand our global footprint to include Italy and Portugal,” Eddie Shapiro, Next Seekers founder, President and CEO, said in a statement. “These two countries are among the most stunning and sought-after destinations in Europe, presenting a great opportunity for us to provide our clients access to these markets.”

Nest Seekers’ culturally diverse teams with robust language skills and a global real estate network to draw on are well-equipped to service luxury clients across the globe, and now in Italy and Portugal.

“We pride ourselves on our diverse team of experts, hailing from over 15 different nationalities and speaking more than 20 languages combined,” Franco said in a statement. “With 60 agents covering all territories, including the island of Madeira, and more than 1 billion euros in inventory, we are uniquely equipped to assist international clients in acquiring real estate in Portugal. Whether for relocation or investment, our specialized knowledge and experience have earned us a loyal following, with 70 percent of our clients hailing from America.”

The brokerage also recently opened new locations in Mexico, London, Newport Beach and Colorado. Nest Seekers now has over 1,500 agents and employees globally.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson