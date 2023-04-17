Restb.ai’s MLS product suite will be connected directly to the Paragon MLS platform, which is used by hundreds of multiple listing services around the country, according to the company.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Less than a week after announcing its artificial intelligence-backed property description software is being rolled out to multiple listing services and property content providers, Restb.ai is moving even closer to the source.

The computer vision company is partnering with Black Knight, a property data and analytics company that many MLSs and mortgage companies rely on to function, according to an announcement shared with Inman.

MLS product suite will be connected directly to Black Knight’s Paragon MLS platform, which is used by hundreds of multiple listing services around the country.

“This enhanced AI automation will provide users with a new listing entry experience along with unique visual search capabilities for over 200 MLSs,” said Lisa Larson in the announcement, Restb.ai’s managing director in North America. “Building Restb.ai into Black Knight’s MLS platform will radically transform how MLS subscribers interact with MLS Listing data.”

Computer vision is a form of AI that reads photos to extract actionable data, and now it’s being used to help the real estate industry and its critical ancillary services more quickly understand the physical assets that back their business decisions. Instead of pulling data about a property from manual observations or a string of public records, Restb.ai users need only share photos with the software.

The software identifies interior and exterior features, architectural style and room type. It’s a much more efficient marketing process, hastens the proliferation of data and establishes better consistency in how data is published and absorbed into other business systems.

Restb.ai processes more than 1 billion images monthly, according to the announcement. It also tags and labels images, creating ADA-compliant property listings for its MLS users.

“The Restb.ai Photo Compliance solution integrated into Black Knight’s Paragon MLS platform can evaluate logos, watermarks, yard signs, people, license plates, duplicate images and more,” the company said. “This enhances photo-monitoring processes by auto-detecting misuses of listing photos and corresponding violations based on MLS/Association rules and regulations,“

Black Knight is currently dealing with a federal antitrust case pertaining to its pending $11.7 billion sale to Intercontinental Exchange. The deal is supposed to close on April 28 after almost a year since being announced.

Lawyers with the Federal Trade Commission asked the court to block the merger, saying the regulator’s administrative proceeding to determine the legality of the acquisition isn’t set to begin until July 12, Inman reported.

Black Knight is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and employs 6,500 people.

Email Craig Rowe