Welcome to Inman's newest video series. @properties Christie's International Real Estate executives Amy Corr and Kevin Van Eck give their top five tips on how brokerages can best support their teams.

Teams are growing, changing and evolving rapidly, as new agent ranks swell, prices rise and uncertainty is ever-present. May is Teams Month here at Inman. Come along with us as we delve into teams today. Follow along with our weekly email newsletter Teams Beat to stay in the loop all year, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

@properties Christie's International Real Estate executives Amy Corr, EVP of Culture and Development, and Kevin Van Eck, EVP of Innovation, provide broker insights and tips every other week. In today's show, we'll provide five ways to support your team leads and members.

Real estate teams, though not necessarily new, have become much more popular in recent years, and they have transformed how many brokers manage and grow their businesses.

Back in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, we started a daily (and now weekly) video segment to stay connected with our agents and brokers. We helped our team stay focused and action-oriented by providing practical tactics to continue moving their businesses forward during that turbulent time.

In today’s show, we’ll provide five ways to support your team leads and members.

Team leader roundtables

Roundtables are a great way to foster collaboration and in-company referrals amongst team leaders — especially if you have multiple offices, markets or regions.

Develop questions that can be discussed in breakout sessions. Doing so helps team leaders work together and share intelligence while enabling them to network and build relationships with one another.

Training for team members

Team leads are great at selling and getting new business, but not always great at mentoring others. Offering training for team members provides them with the skills they need to be successful and provides “stickiness” and value to the entire team — including the team leader.

You also get the opportunity to train “your way,” ensuring that your teams are up-to-speed on company tools and systems.

Teams as beta testers

Using your teams as beta testers or giving them a “sneak preview” makes them feel more valued. Plus, because teams often generate the highest number of transactions, they are the best group to try out new marketing or tech tools.

Be sure to ask them to provide testimonials that you can then use to drive internal adoption amongst everyone else at your company.

Take your teams to lunch

Take your teams out to lunch on a regular basis, but position it as the team leader’s idea to make them look like the “hero.” Not only does it show that you’re interested in how the entire team is doing, but you’ll also get to spend quality time with everyone and garner feedback.

Recruiting for your team leaders

You can help current teams and team leads grow by recruiting from the competition. We know that some agents are most productive when they’re part of a team, and we also know that many team leads are great at selling, but not necessarily at recruiting.

By providing support, you ensure that the team leads get the help they need with hires who are a good fit for both the team and your brokerage.

Amy Corr is the executive vice president of culture and agent development for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. Find her on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.