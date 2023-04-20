Learn how Melissa LeGrand, owner and relocation specialist at @properties – Elleven | Christie’s International Real Estate, champions authenticity and mindset in real estate to help newly licensed brokers succeed.

Broker Spotlight: Melissa LeGrand, @properties – Elleven | Christie’s International Real Estate

Name: Melissa LeGrand

Title: Owner, relocation specialist, broker

Experience: 20+ years

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Brokerage/Team full name: @properties – Elleven | Christie’s International Real Estate

Rankings: 32nd in MLS out of 4,438 (2023)

Team size: 2 brokerages, 15 agents

Transaction sides: 476

Sales volume: $191,980,738 in personal sales volume

Awards: Masters Circle

Background: Middleton Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Downtown Middleton Business Association Member, Corporate Relocation Specialist, Downtown Madison Inc Member

How did you get your start in real estate?

After spending many years in business-to-business sales I was bored. I was good at what I was doing, but I was not inspired, and I did not feel like I was making a meaningful difference. Real estate allowed me to contribute and make a difference in people’s lives on a much more meaningful level.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I chose to partner with @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate because they had the leadership and brand that really inspired me to get better every day. Through a series of serendipitous moments, we connected with the leadership at @properties and were instantly inspired. From Thad Wong, Chris Lim and Natalie Hamrick all the way to the administrative staff, they are real people on a real mission to provide the best service in the industry.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

There is way more to it than driving around in fancy cars and wearing fancy shoes, although those are nice, too.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?

Right now. Our partnership with @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate has empowered me to grow exponentially in both my personal and professional life. It has allowed me to integrate further into the luxury space and impact lives as we grow.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Figure out what it is that you love to do, and go do that. Do the work. Lean into leadership to develop a plan and take consistent action. Every week they hear me say, “Keep going.”

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

You get what you think about whether you want it or not. Mindset is everything.

