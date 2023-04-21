Weeks after announcing a national expansion, Serhant and his partners are facing a $10 million lawsuit and allegations of concocting a scheme to “loot” a Pennsylvania brokerage in an effort to expand.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Weeks after announcing a national brokerage expansion, Ryan Serhant and his business partners are facing a lawsuit and allegations of concocting a scheme to “loot” a Philadelphia-based brokerage in their efforts to expand into Pennsylvania, according to The Real Deal.

Ryan Serhant | Credit: SERHANT. Studios

The complaint filed in Philadelphia Commerce Court by Keller Williams Black Label and parent company the Condo Shop LLC accuses Serhant and his new Philadelphia team lead, Andrea Desy Edrei, of “plundering its clients, intellectual property, confidential information and personnel, while crippling its ability to operate.”

SERHANT. representatives declined to comment on the matter to Inman.

The companies are seeking more than $10 million in damages, plus punitive damages from Desy Edrei’s departure from Black Label in order to lead SERHANT.’s expansion in the state. In addition, plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction barring Serhant and Desy Edrei from using proprietary information the brokerages claim was taken with her departure, and a return of Black Label social media accounts that the firms say were “sabotaged.”

The complaint also names Michael Skokowski, Jr. and Kailey Bondiskey, Black Label’s former director of marketing and marketing coordinator, respectively, in the lawsuit, noting that Desy Edrei recruited the marketing staff to “join the scheme.”

Several defendants used Black Label’s proprietary marketing materials to create materials for Serhant months before officially joining SERHANT., according to the complaint, and “deliberately sabotaged Black Label’s social media accounts while claiming those accounts had been ‘hacked.'”

Andrea Desy Edrei | Credit: LinkedIn

When it was announced that Serhant would be partnering with the Societe Select luxury team led by Edrei to launch in Pennsylvania, several agents resigned, the complaint states, as others put forth funding to support the new team at SERHANT.

Plaintiffs also allege that once the team was off the ground at SERHANT., brokers took down a number of Black Label listings and then re-listed them with SERHANT. In addition, plaintiffs claim the defendants restored Black Label social media accounts as Societe Select accounts, then locked Black Label out of the accounts.

Black Label also claims that defendants stole client contact and other information from databases, then wiped databases of that information.

Plaintiffs also highlight in the complaint a marketing presentation prepared in November 2022 for a new team at SERHANT. called “Societe + Serhant.” Compiled when Desy Edrei, Bondiskey and Skokowski were still affiliated with Black Label, the complaint says the presentation names Black Label clients as “Select VIP Clients” for the new team, and uses information from Black Label’s marketing materials.

The presentation details a timeline in which Desy Edrei, Bondiskey and Skokowski were to finalize broker and agent agreements with Serhant between November to December, as well as open bank accounts and file LLCs and business licenses. The presentation included a start-up contribution of $600,000 to SERHANT., as well as the launch of a new office in January, and launch party with “Partner Ryan Serhant.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×