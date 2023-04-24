The integration intends to enhance the accuracy of its HomeMatch algorithm, which is driven by a series of user prompts instead of the traditional “filter-and-find” methodology, the company says.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.



LandOnEarth, a lifestyle-first home search site launched in 2019, is now powered partly by the latest in artificial intelligence, ChatGPT.

The integration intends to enhance the accuracy of its HomeMatch algorithm, the company said in an announcement sent to Inman. It is driven by a series of user prompts instead of the traditional “filter-and-find” methodology, which can leave homeshoppers scrolling through homes that may match budget and location, but not come close in specifically desired features.

“At LandOnEarth, we are on the pulse of technology trends, and very much involved in leading the transitional shift happening with AI in proptech,” said Mario Corona, CEO of LandOnEarth, in the announcement. “By combining our innovative HomeMatch Technology with ChatGPT’s powerful AI capabilities, we can now provide an even more accurate and efficient home match experience for our agents and homebuyers changing the antiquated home search experience for good.”

Users can register with LandOnEarth and utilize its unique search tools to explore options in unison with customers, using their budget, marital status, commuting goals, preferred grocery stores, median age, fitness activities and other demographic data to narrow down housing options in corresponding parts of town, communities and even specific streets.

With ChatGPT in use, the site enables stories that empower homebuyers and their real estate agents to understand why each home is a perfect match, building a stronger collaboration between the two parties, according to the announcement.

Comprehensive multiple listing service data sets are put through the company’s AI to reveal a list of better-suited matches, ranked according to a proprietary HomeMatch score.

Artificial intelligence firm Restb.ai as well as LocalizeOS are leveraging computerized search smarts to improve the way people find homes and how agents craft listing descriptions and marketing content. Zillow uses long-form natural language processing, or NLP, a form of AI. AskDoss.com, a vocal home search created by broker, DossPro franchise founder and proptech entrepreneur, Bobby Doss, has been using NLP-based requests since 2017.

In short, the AI wave is crashing hard over the industry, able to make short work of daily agent activity.

LandOnEarth was recently named a 2023 company to watch in the category of “Collaborative Home Search” by T3 Sixty, a leading real estate tech research firm. LandOnEarth is currently available in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, and is expanding to Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco in the second quarter of 2023, according to a statement.

Email Craig Rowe