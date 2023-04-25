Using Airbnb’s search categories and data around average daily rates, AirDNA has compiled a report showing the highest potential earning markets for short-term rental investors.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Move over Jackson Hole. Investors looking for hot spots to buy their next money-making short-term rentals now have a better market to consider.

Provo, Utah, a town of 114,000 about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City, was named the highest-grossing market for investors who own short-term rental cabins, according to an analysis by short-term rental data provider AirDNA shared first with Inman.

Investors can expect to earn up to $110,595 a year renting out cabins on a short-term rental platform, be it market leader Airbnb or one of its competitors. Given homes in the market cost $536,789, investors can earn a 20.6 percent yield by charging travelers to stay in their cabins on a short-term basis in Provo.

The report shows AirDNA’s analysis of the potential earnings for short-term rental investors with cabins, urban apartments and large beach homes.

The company said its new Ranked by AirDNA reports guide investors toward markets and housing types that have the highest potential return on investment.

The company relied on the Airbnb categories as a guide for its new Ranked series, said Dillon DuBois, director of enterprise marketing for AirDNA. “We just handpicked three of the most popular” to start.

Airbnb began giving travelers the ability to search for places to stay in new ways last year. That included the introduction of categories that let users search for homes near vineyards, homes in tropical locations, near national parks and much more.

It was in line with Airbnb’s ongoing focus on encouraging travelers to book nights in areas that have supply, as constrained supply effectively caps the company’s ability to make more money through nights booked.

Along with being a helpful filter for travelers, the changes offered new data sets for investors considering where to buy their next short-term rental.

The company said it planned to continue offering publicly available reports called Ranked by AirDNA moving forward, in addition to features that are exclusive to subscribers to its platform.

In one case, investors could expect to earn as much as 42 percent yield on their investment after accounting for occupancy, average daily rates, home values and other metrics.

Here are the highest grossing markets in the most popular categories on Airbnb, according to AirDNA.

Cabins

AirDNA filtered for cabins with one to five bedrooms (and excluded six-plus), that had at least one guest review and that a minimum 4.5 average rating. The company also filtered for markets with at least 50 listings.

Provo/Orem, Utah

Average daily rate: $636

$636 Annual revenue potential: $110,595

$110,595 Home values: $536,789

$536,789 Potential yield: 20.6 percent

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Average daily rate: $538

$538 Annual revenue potential: $92,089

$92,089 Home values: $828,292

$828,292 Potential yield: 11.1 percent

Bozeman, Montana

Average daily rate: $445

$445 Annual revenue potential: $89,196

$89,196 Home values: $803,967

$803,967 Potential yield: 11.1 percent

Breckenridge, Colorado

Average daily rate: $421

$421 Annual revenue potential: $87,534

$87,534 Home values: $1.35 million

$1.35 million Potential yield: 6.5 percent

Lake Tahoe, California

Average daily rate: $451

$451 Annual revenue potential: $84,461

$84,461 Home values: $1.16 million

$1.16 million Potential yield: 7.3 percent

Urban apartments

For this list, AirDNA filtered for apartments with one to two bedrooms (including studio units), at least one guest review, and a minimum 4.5 average rating. It also only considered mid-sized city, large urban and large suburban properties in markets with at least 50 listings.

Savannah, Georgia

Average daily rate: $232

$232 Annual revenue potential: $53,803

$53,803 Home values: $306,422

$306,422 Potential yield: 17.6 percent

Portland, Maine

Average daily rate: $254

$254 Annual revenue potential: $53,282

$53,282 Home values: $432,227

$432,227 Potential yield: 12.3 percent

Charleston, South Carolina

Average daily rate: $254

$254 Annual revenue potential: $49,900

$49,900 Home values: $401,811

$401,811 Potential yield: 12.4 percent

Nashville, Tennessee

Average daily rate: $240

$240 Annual revenue potential: $46,595

$46,595 Home values: $408,597

$408,597 Potential yield: 11.4 percent

San Luis Obispo, California

Average daily rate: $ 264

264 Annual revenue potential: $45,738

$45,738 Home values: $617,472

$617,472 Potential yield: 7.4 percent

Large beach homes

For this list, AirDNA filtered for homes and villas with at least one guest review and a minimum 4.5 average rating. It also filtered for destination/resort and coastal markets with at least 50 listings.

Santa Barbara, California

Average daily rate: $1,224

Annual revenue potential: $261,115

Home values: $2.8 million

Potential yield: $9.3 percent

Los Angeles

Average daily rate: $1,269

Annual revenue potential: $231,421

Home values: $3.8 million

Potential yield: 6 percent

Miami

Average daily rate: $1,683

Annual revenue potential: $226,262

Home values: $3.75 million

Potential yield: 6 percent

Key West, Florida

Average daily rate: $939

Annual revenue potential: $225,223

Home values: $1.59 million

Potential yield: 14.1 percent

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Average daily rate: $987

Annual revenue potential: $215,381

Home values: $1.37 million

Potential yield: 15.7 percent

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.