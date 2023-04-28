The event, which took place at The Wynn in Las Vegas, facilitated networking, relationship-building and education across about 3,000 of the brand’s agents, brokers and staff.

Sotheby’s International Realty held its annual Global Networking Event this week at The Wynn in Las Vegas to facilitate networking, relationship-building and education for the brand’s agents and brokers, the brokerage told Inman.

Nearly 3,000 of the brand’s agents, brokers and staff were in attendance from 44 U.S. states and nearly 40 countries across the globe, making this Sotheby’s International Realty’s largest brand event to date.

From Monday through Wednesday, agents heard keynotes from some of the brand’s top executives, including President and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Philip White, Sotheby’s CEO Charlie Stewart, the brokerage’s chief marketing officer, Brad Nelson, and senior vice president of the brokerage’s global servicing and strategy, Tammy Fahmi.

Additionally, Indra Nooyi, former CEO and chairman of PepsiCo, graced the Sotheby’s International Realty stage, as did Will Guidara, hospitality expert and former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park.

During his remarks, White expressed his unwavering faith in the network’s agents, regardless of what may happen in the market.

“You’re the heart of this network and your reputation literally precedes you,” White said. “That’s why I have complete and total confidence in this network no matter what turns the market takes. The most important thing for us to do now is to stay focused on what we do best.”

Meanwhile, Fahmi pointed to scope and deep relationships among colleagues within the Sotheby’s International Realty network as one of the brand’s biggest strengths.

“You’ve got something else none of your competitors have,” she said. “The confidence of being part of something much bigger than just a business.”

Recognizing the important role an agent plays in so many lives, Nooyi said, “As a real estate agent for your clients you’re selling them more than a home. You’re selling a life, prosperity, so many things that go with a home purchase.”

Afternoon breakout sessions focused on top strategies for agent success, with topics like, “Locking in Growth by Unlocking Inventory;” “Leads: How to Generate and Convert in 2023;” “Pricing it Right, Winning the Listing;” “Negotiation Skills You Need Every Day;” “Marketing Trends in a Changed World;” “Insights on New International Markets;” “Growth Through Diversity;” and more.

Throughout the event, the brand highlighted agent success stories, and also reminded agents of opportunities to be found with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the brand’s luxury real estate auction marketplace.

Sotheby’s International Realty also leveraged the event as an opportunity to support the brand’s charitable nonprofit partner, New Story, a group that provides homes to individuals with inadequate housing across Haiti, El Salvador, Mexico and Bolivia. Over the course of the event, the brand raised $200,000 to build 20 homes in Titanyen, Haiti.

The event concluded on Wednesday afternoon, following a series of breakout sessions.

