With the integration of AI-powered search engines like Bard and Bing, the way we search for information on the internet is changing. For real estate brokerages and teams, this means that content marketing strategies need to adapt to stay ahead of the curve. In this article, we’ll explore four key strategies businesses can use to create content that stands out in the age of AI-powered search engines.

Go beyond the blog post

As AI-powered search engines become more prevalent, real estate brokerages and teams need to consider content types beyond the traditional blog post. Although blogs have been a cornerstone of content marketing, creating more unique and engaging content is necessary to stand out in search engine results.

This means experimenting with different content formats, including video, how-to guides, infographics and more. Creating a mix of content types helps businesses reach a broader audience, and it makes your website more engaging for your core audience.

Implement interactive content

Static content may become less effective with the rise of AI-powered search engines. Interactive content, such as quizzes, calculators and tools, provides a more dynamic way for users to engage with content. This type of content is not only engaging but also provides valuable insights into what customers want and how they interact with content.

For real estate brokers and teams, interactive content can be an effective way to capture contact information, such as email addresses, and create a direct line of communication with interested customers. Polls and quizzes can also add some much-needed levity to otherwise dry topics.

Understand supply-and-demand dynamics

The internet and tools like ChatGPT have created an overabundance of content, making it more difficult for you to stand out. To succeed in this environment, your need to create interactive, engaging content that’s relevant to your audience. This means creating less content but focusing on creating high-quality pieces that meet the needs of your customers.

Use a data-driven approach

To succeed in a world where content marketing is more competitive than ever, you need to take a data-driven approach. By leveraging tools like Google Analytics and Bing Webmaster tools, you can understand what types of content your audience is looking for and tailor your content accordingly. This means producing less content in favor of creating high-quality pieces that resonate and create a sticky experience.

Data-driven approaches help you identify gaps in your content strategies and adjust and improve performance. By monitoring metrics like time on site, conversion rates and social media engagement, you can continuously improve your content marketing strategies.

The rise of AI-powered search engines presents both a challenge and an opportunity for real estate brokers and teams. By taking a data-driven approach, experimenting with different content formats, implementing interactive content, and understanding supply-and-demand dynamics, businesses can create effective content marketing strategies that stand out in search engine results.

The key is to focus on creating high-quality pieces that resonate with your target audience and meet their evolving needs. With the right approach, you can stay ahead of the curve in the age of AI-powered search engines.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the profit whisperer to the leadership elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is a national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about his broker, manager and team leader growth programs at RELuxeLeaders.com