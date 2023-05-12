Moving Medicine Partners will launch as a national network of agents later this month with St. Louis relocation specialist Zoe Cangas leading the new initiative, Inman has learned exclusively.

Compass is set to launched a national network of physician-spouse real estate agents who will specialize in helping the families of medical professionals relocate, Inman has learned exclusively.

Moving Medicine Partners will launch in May with Zoe Cangas — a relocation specialist with Compass in St. Louis and the spouse of a physician — leading the network as its founder.

“Compass has an incredible national network of real estate professionals that offers a great resource for medical professionals looking to relocate,” Cangas said in a statement. “We’re excited to formally tap into this network to bring our clients in the medical community the best homes available coast-to-coast, represented by the top agents in the industry.”

The network is made up of dozens of Compass agents across the nation who are married to medical professionals, giving them an intimate understanding of the needs of healthcare professionals and their families.

St. Louis, where Cangas is based, was recently ranked number one on The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index for the first quarter of 2023, with the city’s robust medical job market driving much of that growth. Hospitals are among the biggest employers in the area.

Moving Medicine Partners began as an effort by Cangas to strengthen the working relationship between medicine and residential real estate locally in St. Louis, but has expanded to a nationwide network.

According to an announcement by Compass, the primary vision of Moving Medicine Partners is to help medical families settle into a new home with ease, freeing up medical professionals to focus on training and patient care.

“The medical community has a history of driving luxury home sales in the St. Louis metropolitan area,” said Cangas. “What began here as an effort to strengthen the relationship between medicine and real estate has now grown to a network of over 40 real estate professionals across the country.”

Compass recently opened a second office in St. Louis and has doubled down on agent recruitment there.

In addition to access to Moving Medicine Partner’s networking capabilities, agents in the network will receive personalized marketing, and technology and expertise specific to the healthcare industry

