After a decade-long Instagram hiatus, I recently returned to the platform. I had only had a brief dalliance with the app during grad school as I was trying to learn journalism, so I only had a few pics on the grid and a couple hundred followers from what felt like a different lifetime.
Now, here’s where I’d love to tell you that I’ve since figured out the formula to get a bajillion followers, but I haven’t. Instagram is hard work, ya’ll. But what I did figure out is that I have a lot of questions on the daily. Just ask my coworkers.
So in an attempt to help us all have one resource to turn to, I’ve put together some expert advice, how-tos and insights — plus answers to all your Instagram questions:
- Where do I start?
- Which type of Instagram account should you be using?
- How do you switch to a new type of Instagram account?
- What do I need to know about Instagram to get started posting?
- What’s the No. 1 mistake real estate agents make on Instagram?
- How do I get over my posting phobias?
- Who should I be following?
- What should I post?
- How do I grow a following?
- How do I build and scale relationships on Instagram?
- How do I turn my Facebook friends into Instagram followers?
- How can I repurpose/make more content?
- What tools should I use for graphics?
- What tools should I use for video?
Thanks to all the experts who lent their insight both to this post and to my own journey with Instagram, which has barely begun.
Have more Instagram questions? Hit us up on Insta, in the comments below or by email.