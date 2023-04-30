In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

After a decade-long Instagram hiatus, I recently returned to the platform. I had only had a brief dalliance with the app during grad school as I was trying to learn journalism, so I only had a few pics on the grid and a couple hundred followers from what felt like a different lifetime.

Now, here’s where I’d love to tell you that I’ve since figured out the formula to get a bajillion followers, but I haven’t. Instagram is hard work, ya’ll. But what I did figure out is that I have a lot of questions on the daily. Just ask my coworkers.

So in an attempt to help us all have one resource to turn to, I’ve put together some expert advice, how-tos and insights — plus answers to all your Instagram questions:

Thanks to all the experts who lent their insight both to this post and to my own journey with Instagram, which has barely begun.

Have more Instagram questions? Hit us up on Insta, in the comments below or by email.

Email Dani Vanderboegh | Follow me on Instagram