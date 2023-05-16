Although new agents worry about contracts and contingencies, their real focus needs to be on lead gen for that all-important first listing. Christy Murdock reached out to Inman Contributors for their best advice on landing listings.

When you’re first starting out, you sometimes find yourself with questions that you’re a little embarrassed to ask. Other times, you don’t really know who to ask since you haven’t found your footing. We want to make sure you always have somewhere to turn and someone to talk to when the going gets tough. This is New Agent Lifesaver, here to help you navigate your first years as an agent.

Today’s question: How am I ever going to get a listing, if no one will give me a listing [due to lack of experience]. —Anonymous (by request)

When I first earned my real estate license, I was a nervous wreck about the ins and outs of contingencies, contracts and client transactions. When I expressed my concerns (namely, that I didn’t know what the hell I was doing) to my mentor, she said, “We can figure all of that out once you’ve got a client.”

That realization — that lead gen was job one, especially for new agents — eventually led me to the marketing realm. I knew that though there are plenty of great agents in the industry, many of them don’t have the tools to find the clients they need. And with listings as a primary source of business-building, learning to land listings is even more important.

To get this new agent their first listing, I reached out to the Inman contributor community for great advice on finding that very first listing and getting your name in the front yard.

Troy Palmquist: Leverage your brokerage connections

I think that it’s important for new agents to align with the right brokerage and then be able to leverage the experience of their peers, team and mentors.

Be patient and persistent. Building a successful real estate career takes time and effort, and you may face rejection along the way. Stay positive, keep learning and growing, and continue to put in the work to build your business.

With time and dedication, you can overcome your lack of experience and achieve success in real estate.

Joshua Jarvis: Focus on your mindset

The idea that “no one will give me a listing [due to lack of experience” is incorrect. Real estate clients choose their agents based on proximity and not experience or expertise. It’s about the relationship you have with someone and whether or not you’re available.

Yes, I know there are exceptions to the rule, but this question is from someone who has a mindset issue, not an experience one.

Another way to look at it is … define experience. Is it years with a license or a number of transactions. If I close 100 homes am I “better” than someone who hasn’t closed but one?

Rachael Hite: Seek out other types of experience

Take your broker, have a killer market report and CMA, and connect with a professional photographer/videographer for a great marketing package and examples. Send a pre-listing plan /package in advance so they know you are prepared.

Also, get some experience — work rentals, sit in open houses, ask for desk duty.

Brandon Doyle: Find a mentor or teammate

I recommend teaming up with someone in their office for the first couple of listings; it’s a great way to overcome that objection.

Their most likely source for the first listing is a friend or family member who already knows, likes and trusts them.