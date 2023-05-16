Founded in 2004 and averaging $1.5 billion in sales annually, the former Windermere Homes & Estates franchisee is hanging a shingle with eXp Realty, broker-owner Rich Johnson announced on Monday.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

San Diego Homes & Estates, a franchisee formerly affiliated with Windermere Homes and Estates, has become a team at eXp Realty, the brokerage announced on Monday.

The 200-agent team, which was founded in 2013 and has closed an average of $1.5 billion in sales volume annually over each of the past five years, was constrained by the traditional brokerage model said owner Rich Johnson, which spurred the move to eXp.

“Over the past few years, despite our success, it became apparent that the traditional brokerage model was no longer serving the long-term needs of the agents or the brokerage,” Johnson said in a statement.

“I am so grateful for the support and hard work of all of our 200-plus agents — at the time of the announcement — I wanted to offer them an exciting future with the most compelling economic model in the industry, an innovative, easy to use, and results-driven platform for marketing, lead-generation, training, coaching and collaboration with industry leaders, agent support services, and technology tools, while also maintaining the ‘personal touch’ and focus on culture, atmosphere and quality of life, all of which ensures the long-term financial and personal success of every agent and their families.”

In 2016, San Diego Homes & Estates received the Brokerage Achievement of Excellence Award by the San Diego Association of Realtors. In 2015, it was named California’s Fastest-Growing Real Estate Brokerage by California real estate news publication firsttuesday Journal, based on growth and number of agents.

In joining eXp, Johnson has also developed his own unique concept to enable collaboration between eXp agents across Southern California. Through “eXp+ Collaboration Centers,” Southern California eXp agents will be able to access all of San Diego Homes & Estates offices and services, including assigned desks and private offices, if desired. The program will allow agents at the virtual brokerage to also benefit from in-person interactions with other eXp agents.

“I look forward to sharing our positive experience with brokerages nationwide and showing them why eXp is the future of the real estate industry,” Johnson said in a statement.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated that San Diego Homes & Estates was founded in 2004, however, the company was founded in 2013.

Email Lillian Dickerson