Windermere Offers will allow people working with the brokerage’s agents to compare various options for selling their homes.

As the housing market continues to face significant headwinds, Windermere announced this week that it has teamed up with tech company zavvie to create a tool that helps clients weigh different selling options.

The company calls the new tool Windemere Offers with the goal to “help sellers compare and choose between an instant sale, an iBuyer, a buy-before-you-sell modern bridge solution or listing their home on the open market,” according to a statement. The tool will also help sellers compare mortgage options and other paths to homeownership, such as rent-to-own. Consumers can access Windemere Offers by working with a Windermere agent.

The tool ultimately “provides our clients with all their options in one place,” Windermere President OB Jacobi said in the statement.

“The old days of offering a single way to buy and sell homes are gone,” Jacobi added. “Consumers want to see all their options as there are more of them than ever before.”

Windermere — which has more than 7,000 agents — has made the new marketplace available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Real estate technology company zavvie is powering the new marketplace. Zavvie company is known for building offer comparison tools. In the heady days of the past two years, zavvie was known for its association with the iBuyer sector; the company’s offerings were one way for consumers to see what their house might fetch if sold to various cash-offer firms, such as Opendoor or Offerpad.

But zavvie’s goal has long been to give sellers a comprehensive picture of many options — and that has become a generally more urgent mission in recent months as the market has tanked and the big iBuyers have either fallen on hard times or disappeared entirely.

Zavvie has also teamed up with other companies in the past, such as MoxiWorks and Kentwood Real Estate.

In the statement on the new tool, zavvie CEO Lane Hornung touted the Windermere Offers as a boon to consumers because “all sellers are not alike.”

“They have different needs and goals,” Hornung said. “Windermere professionals help homeowners cut through the clutter and the noise to give sellers complete transparency into what is possible in today’s market so they can make a well-informed decision about what is best for them.”

iBuyers | technology
