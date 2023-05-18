Using automated outreach and qualification workflows, Humaniz removes the manual, repetitive tasks to shrink the process and allow business managers to merely decide from a system-delivered list of sound candidates, the company said.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Recruiting is a major component of a broker’s job, and it takes a lot to attract and land top talent, very much like finding and signing a new listing client.

New company Humaniz has built software it thinks can break down the many hurdles brokerage leaders face when seeking to build out their rosters, Inman learned in an announcement.

Using automated outreach and qualification workflows, Humaniz removes the manual, repetitive tasks to shrink the process and allow business managers to merely decide from a system-delivered list of sound candidates. It can also book interviews.

The company’s co-founder and CEO Chris Giannos, a former real estate agent and team leader, has first-hand experience with the challenges of assembling a high-performing team, he said in the announcement.

“I experienced the headaches and inefficiencies of agent recruitment,” he said. “I recognized the glaring need for a tech-driven solution that simplifies the recruitment process and attracts the right talent.”

A number of large proptech players have recently launched recruiting products, especially as they target large-scale enterprise installations — namely Chime, Inside Real Estate and Lone Wolf.

Echovate, like Humaniz, is a smaller independent technology player in the space, differentiating itself by providing high-level personality testing and research-heavy human behavior data. Courted, too, a mobile app for agent networking and team building, released a recruiting component in a 2021 update.

Humaniz offers users talk tracks, scripts and mock interview resources to aid recruiters. It also creates and actively manages job postings, intricately manages responses and communications and provides an onboarding service to ensure candidates become producing agents as soon as possible, including forms automation and process monitoring, much in the same way software is used to manage a transaction.

The company has caught the attention and investment capital of notable industry coach Tom Ferry, who commented on its efficacy, saying it offers users “a chance to focus on what truly matters — growing their business.”

“Upon discovering Humaniz and its transformative potential, I was captivated by its comprehensive approach,“ Ferry said in a statement. ”My decision to become a partner was immediate.”

Humaniz has facilitated over 4,000 qualified agent interviews, according to the announcement.

Email Craig Rowe