According to social media expert Katie Lance, OpenAI has unveiled its official iOS application for ChatGPT, the company’s AI chatbot, allowing you to create content while you’re out and about.

Just this week, OpenAI unveiled its official iOS application for ChatGPT, the company’s AI chatbot. This release comes in response to the presence of unofficial, and potentially unreliable, chatbot services that have previously occupied the App Store.

The ChatGPT mobile app is completely free, devoid of advertisements and offers voice input functionality. However, it will initially only be available to users within the United States.

The mobile application mirrors the functionalities of its desktop counterpart, enabling users to engage with an AI chatbot to fulfill various needs such as inquiries, advice, research, and more.

With the current limitations of Apple’s Siri and the lack of significant advancements in AI, the introduction of this app may entice users to embrace ChatGPT as their primary mobile assistant. Consequently, this development could potentially pose a challenge to Google’s current dominance as the default search engine on Safari.

Features of the ChatGPT mobile app

One notable feature of the ChatGPT mobile app is its ability to synchronize search history across devices, allowing real estate professionals and others to retrieve previous queries made through its web interface.

Also, the app seamlessly integrates with Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition system, enabling users to utilize voice input for their interactions. Subscribers of ChatGPT Plus will enjoy access to GPT-4 capabilities via the new app, in addition to priority access to new features and faster response times.

For real estate agents, this will help to streamline their process of using ChatGPT even more for:

Listing descriptions

Improving emails and texts

Improving social media captions and posts

Generating blog content and video ideas

Keyword research

On a personal note, I think the news of this app is very exciting and will continue to be an extremely helpful tool for real estate agents — even more so now as they are on the go with clients and prospects. As always, it’s important that real estate agents do their due diligence when it comes to ChatGPT content created and double-check for inaccuracies as well as fair housing or code of ethics violations and biases that can occur.

OpenAI has confirmed that the initial release will be limited to users within the United States, with plans for expansion to other countries in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the company has hinted at the development of an Android version of the app, indicating its commitment to catering to a broader user base.

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also is the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart. Connect with Katie @katielance