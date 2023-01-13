By staying up-to-date on these trends and adapting their social media strategies accordingly, real estate professionals can position themselves for success in 2023 and beyond.

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, it’s no surprise that social media has become an essential tool for real estate agents and brokers looking to connect with clients and showcase their listings. In 2023, we can expect to see a number of exciting trends and developments in the world of social media marketing for real estate professionals.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 89 percent of real estate professionals use social media for business purposes. This is up from 85 percent in 2017, and it’s likely to continue increasing as more and more agents and brokers see the value of using social media to reach potential buyers and sellers.

Trend No. 1: Video content continues to grow

One trend we can expect to see in 2023 is the increasing use of video content on social media platforms. According to a survey by the NAR, 70 percent of real estate professionals are using video in their social media marketing efforts, and this number is expected to rise in the coming years.

Video allows agents and brokers to showcase their listings in a more dynamic and engaging way, and it’s a great way to build trust and establish a personal connection with potential clients.

Trend No. 2: Social media for lead generation

Another trend we can expect to see in 2023 is the growing use of social media for real estate lead generation. According to a survey by the NAR, 41 percent of real estate professionals use social media to generate leads, and this number is expected to increase as more agents and brokers discover the power of social media for attracting new clients.

To maximize their lead generation efforts, real estate professionals should focus on creating high-quality content that resonates with their target audience and using paid advertising to reach a wider audience.

Trend No. 3: Social media for client service and support

In 2023, we can also expect to see a rise in the use of social media for customer service and support. According to a recent survey, 67 percent of adult social media users have used social media to seek out customer service or support, and this number is likely to continue increasing as more people turn to social media as their first point of contact when they have a question or issue.

Real estate professionals who are able to provide timely and helpful responses to customer inquiries on social media will be well-positioned to build trust and establish themselves as a go-to resource for their clients.

Trend No. 4: Social media for branding and reputation management

One trend that we can expect to see in 2023 is the increasing use of social media for real estate branding and reputation management. With the proliferation of online review sites and the ease with which anyone can post a review or comment on social media, it’s more important than ever for real estate professionals to be proactive in managing their online reputation.

This means regularly monitoring and responding to reviews and comments, and using social media to showcase their expertise and highlight their successes.

Here are some additional social media trends we may see in 2023:

The use of social media influencers : In 2023, we can expect to see more real estate professionals partnering with social media influencers to reach a wider audience and showcase their listings. By working with influencers who have a large and engaged following, agents and brokers can tap into a new pool of potential clients and gain valuable exposure for their business.

Instagram : Instagram has become an increasingly popular platform for real estate professionals looking to showcase their listings and connect with potential clients. In 2023, we can expect to see more agents and brokers The rise of: Instagram has become an increasingly popular platform for real estate professionals looking to showcase their listings and connect with potential clients. In 2023, we can expect to see more agents and brokers using Instagram’s visual-first format to share stunning photos and videos of their listings, as well as behind-the-scenes glimpses of their work and personal lives.

The use of social media for community building : In 2023, we can expect to see more real estate professionals using social media to build a sense of community and connection with their clients. This can involve sharing local events and news, as well as highlighting the unique features and character of different neighborhoods and communities. By positioning themselves as a trusted resource and go-to source for local information, agents and brokers can deepen their connection with their clients and build a loyal following.

data privacy: In the wake of high-profile data breaches and The importance of: In the wake of high-profile data breaches and privacy scandals , it’s more important than ever for real estate professionals to be mindful of data privacy on social media. In 2023, we can expect to see more agents and brokers taking steps to protect their clients’ personal information, such as by implementing secure messaging systems and being transparent about their data collection practices. By prioritizing data privacy, real estate professionals can build trust and credibility with their clients and set themselves apart in a crowded and competitive market.

In conclusion, 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year for real estate professionals looking to leverage the power of social media. From the increasing use of video content to the growing importance of customer service and reputation management, there are many trends and opportunities for agents and brokers to connect with clients and build their businesses.

By staying up-to-date on these trends and adapting their social media strategies accordingly, real estate professionals can position themselves for success in the coming years.

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart.