The new company’s website will help homebuyers and sellers find beachfront, beach-view and beach-access homes easier with more than 68,000 coastal properties across 14 states from Texas to New Hampshire, according to the company.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

The ownership team behind Lake Homes Realty is launching Beach Homes Realty, a real estate company to help coastal house hunters find homes near the beach, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company’s website, Beach-Homes.com, will help homebuyers and sellers find beachfront, beach-view and beach-access homes easier with more than 68,000 coastal properties across 14 states from Texas to New Hampshire. Currently, more than half of the website’s listings are located in Florida, with nearly 42,000 Florida listings (homes and lots) across 185 beach communities.

“Our company has been a leader in niche real estate for more than 10 years and specializes in helping connect buyers and sellers with dream homes on or near the water,” Glenn S. Phillips said in an announcement, CEO and chief economic analyst of Beach Homes Realty and CEO of Lake Homes Realty.

“Lake Homes Realty has grown into the largest lake-focused real estate brokerage in the country. Beach Homes Realty was the natural progression in connecting buyers and sellers in specific niche markets. Beach-Homes.com is an advanced tool to simplify these searches. From coastal lots in quiet beach communities to spectacular multimillion-dollar estates in Miami, Beach-Homes.com has something for anyone who has dreamed of living the beach life.”

After Florida, Texas has the next largest amount of beach listings featured on Beach-Homes.com with 7,448 listings, followed by South Carolina (4,553 listings), North Carolina (3,509 listings) and Mississippi (2,267 listings), as of data from May 16.

“Beach Homes Realty accesses MLS data from these 14 states each day, so those searching beach homes and lots will have the latest offerings,” Phillips added. “Instead of having to search separate websites or navigate through non-coastal properties, we merged our targeting technology expertise and niche real estate specialization to streamline the process. This beach niche emphasis benefits serious shoppers, as well as those simply dreaming of owning a vacation home. Information on these beach communities and beach property search tools could have you walking in the sand before you know it.”

The top five communities with beach listings on Beach-Homes.com currently include:

Hollywood, Florida: 1,503 listings at an average price of $1.05 million

1,503 listings at an average price of $1.05 million Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 1,325 listings at an average price of $2.23 million

1,325 listings at an average price of $2.23 million St. Petersburg, Florida: 1,178 listings at an average price of $1.02 million

1,178 listings at an average price of $1.02 million Naples, Florida: 1,138 listings at an average price of $4.46 million

1,138 listings at an average price of $4.46 million Sarasota, Florida: 1,125 listings at an average price of $2.10 million

“As of now, the Miami area is clearly the most expensive area for beach homes and lots among our 14 states,” Phillips said. “For those wanting the ultimate beach home experience, Miami’s Star Island offers the most expensive property — a 9,747-square-foot home with six bedrooms and nine baths for $37.5 million and a .92-acre lot next door for an additional $37 million.”

The company plans to expand into an unspecified number of additional states in the future, Phillips added.

Lake Homes Realty announced a relocation of its headquarters to Hoover, Alabama, in April.

Email Lillian Dickerson