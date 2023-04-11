Joe Gaeta, formerly of Zillow Group, and Kiki Wanshura, formerly of Pacaso, have joined the lake markets-focused brokerage. Heather Glass, who joined the company in 2020 has also been promoted.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty has moved to a new headquarters and added two new executive members in preparation for an expected busy summer market, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Joe Gaeta, who was previously at Zillow Group, is now Lake Home Realty’s director of strategic growth; and Kiki Wanshura, who comes from Pacaso, is now the brokerage’s director of market acceleration. Heather Glass, who joined Lake Homes Realty in 2020 from MoxiWorks and is another Zillow Group alum, was also recently named to the newly established national director of development position.

“With Joe and Kiki joining Heather along with the move to our new corporate headquarters, exciting times are ahead for Lake Homes Realty,” Glenn S. Phillips, CEO and lead economic analyst of Lake Homes Realty, said in a statement. “The appeal of a primary or secondary lake home on our thousands of lakes remains high and inventory is on the upswing as summer approaches. Our lake homebuyers and sellers are, for the most part, unaffected by mortgage rates and economic uncertainty.”

Gaeta has more than two decades of industry experience and was most recently with Zillow Group for seven years as director of broker relations. Wanshura also has been in the industry for more than 20 years, most recently working in the industry relations team at Pacaso for the last two years.

Gaeta and Wanshura will work closely with Glass in their new roles at Lake Homes Realty.

“It was so important for me to lock arms with like-minded people,” Gaeta said in a statement. “Over the last seven years, I have had the pleasure of visiting with Glenn and Doris Phillips [Lake Homes Realty’s chief operating officer] from time to time — and working with them has always been a joy. I love the specialization of their mission and how they are truly changing the lives of their agents. Many brokerages promise huge success, Lake Homes Realty actually delivers on it.”

Wanshura also added a statement.

“Having worked at a variety of real estate companies, I continue to be incredibly impressed with the tools, technology, and valuable analytics that Lake Homes Realty offers that are unique to the industry. I want to continue my career with a company like Lake Homes Realty — a progressive company that is making a positive impact in the real estate industry.”

The new headquarters, which the company moved into at the end of March, is in Hoover, Alabama, just south of Birmingham. It contains 48,864 square feet of office space and 5,881 square feet of studio space, doubling the brokerage’s previous office space. The building also contains RealSource Title Insurance and Real Estate Closings.

Lake Home Realty’s new headquarters was designed by Williams Blackstock Architects of Birmingham and will receive an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on April 18.

“We remain highly focused on the lake real estate market and believe Joe, Kiki and Heather have the experience to identify key agents in lake real estate and similar niches as we continue to expand,” Doris Phillips said in a statement, who serves as president of RealSource in addition to Lake Homes Realty’s COO. “The three of them have powerful real estate backgrounds and the personalities to make a significant impact in expanding our market footprint.”

Lake Homes Realty now operates across 34 states in the U.S.

Email Lillian Dickerson