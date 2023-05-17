Leading Real Estate Companies of the World has added Chime, a well-known technology partner, to a list of business resources the company offers its 550-member firms, according to a company announcement.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has added Chime, a well-known technology partner, to a list of business resources the company offers its 550-member firms, according to a May 15 announcement sent to Inman.

Initially launched as a solution for automating customer relationship management, Chime evolved quickly to include a range of marketing tools and business resources for agents and brokerages, many of which will become options for LeadingRE firms, the announcement reads.

LeadingRE offers proptechs access to a wide range of valuable brokerage models and more importantly, the ability to scale in the same way industry vendors seek embeds with multiple listing services (MLSs). LeadingRE, however, offers a more direct and vetted sales channel.

“We are thrilled to align with Chime for the Solutions Group program,” said LeadingRE Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Jeff Kennedy in the announcement. “Chime’s CRM is ever-evolving, adopting the latest features in technology.“

LeadingRE brands will access and leverage pay-per-click lead generation and search engine optimization services as well as IDX-fed websites, automated lead response, email and text campaigns and dynamic CMA (comparative market analysis) report production, among other features.

Other members of the LeadingRE Solutions Group include Adwerx, Cloze, DocuSign, Inside Real Estate, Lone Wolf, Tribus and MoxiWorks. Last May, it added Radian’s HomeGenius, which deems itself a full-service technology ecosystem for the real estate industry.

Chime has been growing through partnerships since its inception, ranging from fellow proptechs with niche, complimentary offerings all the way to building out an enterprise solution to haul in heavy-lift clients like The Real Brokerage.

Every office under an enterprise solution will be empowered to design an account structure according to its established workflow, meaning it will be easy to separate and service teams, staff and individual agents per location. In turn, lead-gen efforts, branding assets, deal roles and granular performance reporting will be custom to each team or agent.

Chime launched a social media marketing automation feature set in 2022 called Social Studio, as well as a recruiting suite to appeal to brokers and teams.

LeadingRE was formed in 1997, the result of 50 large brokerages departing a relocation organization and a merger with the Genesis network (then a referral network made up of indie brokerages). The company states there are 136,000 agents working within its 550 companies.

“Our by-invitation-only network is based on the unparalleled performance and trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences,” its website states.

×