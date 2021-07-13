MoxiCloud is the manifestation of company’s open-platform mentality, an approach that ensures its customers can access a select group of service providers outside of its core value proposition.

Real estate technology company MoxiWorks has added long-established listing marketing software Zip Your Flyer to its list of partners for MoxiCloud.

MoxiCloud is the manifestation of the company’s open-platform mentality, an approach that ensures its customers can access a select group of service providers outside of its core value propositions.

This new partnership gives MoxiWorks users access to the agent-to-agent listing email flyer service through the MoxiWorks platform, the release states.

Zip Your Flyer is a content creation and distribution provider for the real estate industry. The company enables agents to generate original listing and branding collateral and disseminate it to custom lists of colleagues.

Zip Your Flyer has a proven 90 percent inbox placement, according to company statistics.

Agents can quickly import their listings directly into the Zip Your Flyer ordering environment or upload their own flyer with same-day turnaround to save time.

“We’re thrilled to have Zip Your Flyer join the MoxiCloud partner program,” Krista Thomsen, MoxiWorks’ senior manager of partnerships and integrations, said. “With 16 years of service in the industry, and as a company founded by agents for agents, they know the needs of this industry.

MoxiWorks has built a noteworthy stable of partners in its cloud-based network, including, among others, DocuSign, Buyside, RealScout, InstaShowing, DotLoop, ActivePipe, CallAction, Rezora and Sisu.

A number of technology companies and brokerages embrace the open-platform concept, a model for allowing customers to address ancillary, but related, needs without investing in separate accounts or additional fees.

In turn, organizations with large technology networks (Lone Wolf is another example) can attract the users of other systems as customers, enforce brand loyalty and leverage the sharing of data between related marketing and sales technologies.

