In this column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.
A native New Yorker and founding agent at Compass Providence, Kira Greene has traveled an eclectic path to the real estate industry. Before real estate, she worked in New York City in the ’90s for one of the first interactive marketing and web development companies in “Silicon Alley,” helping to produce the first Broadway musical website for Andrew Lloyd Webber.
She moved to Providence in 1998, and loves its arts, culture and restaurant scene. She started an online marketing division at an ad agency while at the same time, she and her husband began investing in multi-family homes and renovating single-family homes. She caught the real estate bug and went full-time in 2012. Find out what she’s learned along the way and the wisdom she’d share with agents today.
Name: Kira Greene
Title: Founding agent | Realtor
Experience: 9.5 years
Location: Providence, Rhode Island
Brokerage: Compass
Rankings: No. 3 Individual Agent East Side, Providence
Transaction sides: 56 transactions (2022)
Sales volume: $59,938,100 (2022)
Awards: Real Trends Top 1.5 percent, Five-Star Professional, Circle of Excellence Platinum Plus producer, Rhode Island Monthly Professional Excellence Award
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that goal?
I wanted to be Nancy Drew, the detective, and I’ve found that actually relates to real estate. My real estate motto is, “Always looking ahead for you,” as I think it is a great skill to be able to predict outcomes, whether in a bidding war or the best way to position and price a property for the desired market effect.
The dynamic nature of real estate is what I am most drawn to, so looking for clues, nuances and indicators is fascinating to me. I’ve been told I’m an “over-thinker” but I do think real estate requires a “what could happen next” approach. I would have really enjoyed being a detective and cracking a big case.
What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?
Always look at the big picture, keep your deals together, don’t let your ego get in the way and ask for help from fellow agents. Always be the expert facing the client, and understand it’s the kind of career where even if you think you know it all, you never really do.
You have to have the passion and openness to keep learning. The most successful agents are open to new experiences, new types of clients, new challenges and new solutions.
What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?
Your relationship with your agent is an integral part of how you will define and find success in your transaction. The investment in one another creates a connection that enables precise decision-making at each critical juncture in the buying or selling process.
Speaking from experience, it is compelling and empowering as an agent to achieve the kind of client relationship where you are working hand-in-hand. I believe the most successful sales occur when sellers or buyers feel that same empowerment back from their agent.
Clients should also expect a holistic approach to their purchase or sale and ensure neither they, nor their agent, compartmentalize services needed. Every home needs staging, strategic thinking and a high level of marketing, regardless of price point or market conditions.
Focus on the quality of your sale or buy experience, and that will net you the best ROI.
What is the one thing everyone should do to improve their life and business?
Learn to be vulnerable. Success can wrap you in an armor and expectations can propel you down a path most traveled vs. most meaningful.
Leonard Cohen wrote, “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in ….” That crack is vulnerability.
We are working and living in an imperfect world and letting in that light helps us to be more human, more relatable, more helpful, less egotistical … and at times, funnier. As a result, you’ll be better at your craft.
I made a huge career move recently by joining Compass, and I can say my most meaningful and successful moments lately with work associates and clients have been when I allowed myself to be vulnerable.
What was your most memorable transaction?
My most memorable transaction this year just happened. I am working with a young couple relocating from Boston, and I found their wish list for a home to be particular and wonderfully unique. I was actually in awe of their joy in searching for homes, their amazing attitude and their trust in me.
We won an intense bidding war on one of the most magical homes on the East Side of Providence called “The Lightning Splitter.” The entire experience reinvigorated and reminded me of why I approach my business the way I do. You have to get dialed in with your clients, as that is what fuels your ability to deliver. It’s like real estate kryptonite.
