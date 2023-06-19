As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that goal?

The dynamic nature of real estate is what I am most drawn to, so looking for clues, nuances and indicators is fascinating to me. I’ve been told I’m an “over-thinker” but I do think real estate requires a “what could happen next” approach. I would have really enjoyed being a detective and cracking a big case.

I wanted to be Nancy Drew, the detective, and I’ve found that actually relates to real estate. My real estate motto is, “Always looking ahead for you,” as I think it is a great skill to be able to predict outcomes, whether in a bidding war or the best way to position and price a property for the desired market effect.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Always look at the big picture, keep your deals together, don’t let your ego get in the way and ask for help from fellow agents. Always be the expert facing the client, and understand it’s the kind of career where even if you think you know it all, you never really do.

You have to have the passion and openness to keep learning. The most successful agents are open to new experiences, new types of clients, new challenges and new solutions.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Your relationship with your agent is an integral part of how you will define and find success in your transaction. The investment in one another creates a connection that enables precise decision-making at each critical juncture in the buying or selling process.

Speaking from experience, it is compelling and empowering as an agent to achieve the kind of client relationship where you are working hand-in-hand. I believe the most successful sales occur when sellers or buyers feel that same empowerment back from their agent.

Clients should also expect a holistic approach to their purchase or sale and ensure neither they, nor their agent, compartmentalize services needed. Every home needs staging, strategic thinking and a high level of marketing, regardless of price point or market conditions.

Focus on the quality of your sale or buy experience, and that will net you the best ROI.

What is the one thing everyone should do to improve their life and business?

Learn to be vulnerable. Success can wrap you in an armor and expectations can propel you down a path most traveled vs. most meaningful.

Leonard Cohen wrote, “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in ….” That crack is vulnerability.

We are working and living in an imperfect world and letting in that light helps us to be more human, more relatable, more helpful, less egotistical … and at times, funnier. As a result, you’ll be better at your craft.

I made a huge career move recently by joining Compass, and I can say my most meaningful and successful moments lately with work associates and clients have been when I allowed myself to be vulnerable.