Aaron Buchbinder is proud to be among the founding agents of Compass in his native city of Boca Raton, Florida. With more than a decade of experience, Buchbinder focuses on the big picture in his business and views his Sunshine State location as a professional asset. He says that its “booming coastline, diverse population and tax-friendly economy” make it ideal for a variety of buyers, from permanent and seasonal residents to investors.

Find out why Buchbinder believes in the power of a relationship-based business, and learn what he’d be doing if he wasn’t selling real estate.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Leverage your relationships and sphere of influence. Those relationships are where you will see the biggest ROI. It is more important to build on existing relationships than to build new ones — it’s much easier to dig deeper rather than wider.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

If you don’t know the facts, learn them. The worst thing that can happen to an agent is getting caught behind dishonest or giving false information. It will surely destroy any confidence and trust you’ve built with a client.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

The real estate business is not all the glitz and glamour you see on TV. In this business, it takes time to build relationships and hone your craft. My best advice would be to find a mentor or coach who can provide you with training and a road map to success.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life better?

Identify the quality of life you are looking for and build the stepping stones needed to make it happen. Once you identify this ideal work-life balance, you need to make the appropriate sacrifices and investments to reap the rewards.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I would be a sports agent. I see a lot of similarities between the two industries and would be able to incorporate my passion for sports into my current business models for success.