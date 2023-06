So you’ve got a lot of followers but don’t know what to say? Find out how to increase engagement in Instagram Stories.

You know how important Stories are to your Instagram presence, but do you know how to get people interacting with you? The secret lies in the stickers. Post polls, questions and other interactive content, then respond to it to keep the conversation going. Find out more in the video above.