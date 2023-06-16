Anywhere’s Agent Engagement team will help Anywhere affiliated broker-owners and agents supercharge their businesses with personalized coaching and mentorship, the company said.

The changes at Anywhere aren’t over.

The New Jersey-based holdings company announced on Friday that longtime Coldwell Banker Realty executive Kate Rossi will lead its Agent Engagement team. Touted as a “first-of-its-kind initiative” for Anywhere, the team will bolster current recruitment and retention initiatives for Anywhere’s owned brokerage and franchise brands.

“At its core, real estate is still a business driven by relationships and the ability to understand the unique needs of clients and peers,” Rossi said in a prepared statement. “The most successful agents, brokers, and executives in this industry are those who hone their skills as a trusted advisor and an ally for those they serve.”

“Our team is dedicated to helping our brokerage and franchise professionals sharpen those foundational qualities to become more effective sales associates and leaders,” she added.

The Agent Engagement initiative will offer specialized coaching and mentorship opportunities alongside personalized sales strategies for field teams at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

The initiative will help broker-owners assess their current company structure, recruitment and retention strategies and financial health. Meanwhile, agents can get market-specific coaching to help strengthen their book of business in new markets through gaining new clients and listings or breaking into a new segment of the market, such as rentals or developments.

Rossi is still in the process of building the roster of leaders for the Agent Engagement team. However, when it officially launches, broker-owners will be the point of contact for agents and managers who want to take advantage of coaching and mentorship opportunities.

Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors President and CEO Sue Yannaccone said Rossi is the perfect person to lead the initiative, as she has nearly four decades of experience with Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliated agent, metro-level president for markets in Connecticut, New York and Colorado and finally as the executive vice president for the Eastern Region.

“There are few people better suited to represent and advocate for the interests of our field teams than Kate Rossi,” Yannaccone said in a written statement. “Not only has she proven herself as a leader of one of the largest regions in our owned brokerage portfolio, but she’s also been a mentor to a countless number of the most successful agents and managers in our network.”

Yannaccone particularly praised Rossi’s mastery of “soft skills,” which enabled Rossi to close 70 transactions during her first year in the industry. When she moved to a managerial position with Coldwell Banker North Hills three years later, the office experienced a 531 percent increase in agent count during her tenure.

Rossi has since amassed multiple industry honors, such as being a member of the Swanepoel Power 200, the RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers and the HousingWire Women of Influence lists.

“It’s exciting to offer her wisdom and practical knowledge about what it takes to succeed in real estate to all of our great brands,” Yannaccone said.

Rossi’s appointment is the latest in a string of high-profile announcements from Anywhere, which has spent much of the past year streamlining operations and remixing its leadership lineup to include a new generation of leaders, such as Kamini Lane, Ginger Wilcox and Alex Vidal.

Newly minted Coldwell Banker Realty CEO Kamini Lane made waves this June with the establishment of seven new operational regions aimed at better leveraging the 117-year-old brokerage’s network.

Wilcox and Vidal are expected to make similar strides at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate, respectively, as now-retired Anywhere Expansion Brands CEO Sherry Chris transitions into an advisory role at Anywhere.

Yannaccone and Anywhere Franchise Brands President and CEO Liz Gehringer said they expect the leaders to “keep an eye toward innovating for the future” while stoking agent and brokerage growth at their respective brands.

