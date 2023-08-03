In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Expect expert insights as these eight iconic leaders take the stage at Luxury Connect. From groundbreaking sales tactics to visionary marketing strategies, these trailblazers have redefined what success looks like in luxury real estate.

Paul Benson CEO Engel & Völkers Gestalt GroupPaul Benson, CEO at Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group

Having achieved over 1,000 transactions and $2 billion in closed sales, plus holding the title of No. 1 agent worldwide in the Engel & Völkers Network for two years running, Paul Benson has created an unmatched network for his elite clients.

 

 

Jon Grauman Founder & Principal Grauman RosenfeldJon Grauman, founder and principal at Grauman Rosenfeld

A top Realtor with 17-plus years of experience and known for representing diverse properties in Los Angeles, Jon Grauman’s track record includes $230 million in sales, with the 10th highest sale in LA’s history being the $75 million 822 Sarbonne Road deal.

 

 

Gary Gold Luxury Property Specialist Coldwell BankerGary Gold, luxury property specialist at Coldwell Banker

Renowned for using innovative technology, marketing and publicity to sell luxury homes and attract high-net-worth buyers globally, Gary Gold has over 25 years of luxury experience and thousands of estates sold.

 

 

Frances Katzen Founder of The Katzen Team Douglas EllimanFrances Katzen, founder of The Katzen Team at Douglas Elliman

A powerhouse in the NYC market with $3 billion in sales and a consistent top 10 ranking at Douglas Elliman, Frances Katzen’s expertise, global contacts and premium service attract prominent clients, including financiers, celebrities and real estate investors.

 

 

Dolly Lenz Owner Dolly Lenz Real Estate

Dolly Lenz, owner of Dolly Lenz Real Estate

With over 25 years of sales, marketing and branding experience, Dolly Lenz has become an industry legend having sold an unprecedented $12 billion-plus in properties during her career. This is an achievement that has earned her the “Stratosphere Award,” for which she is the sole recipient.

 

 

Anthony Marguleas Founder Amalfi Estates

Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates

Anthony Marguleas is distinguished in the luxury space with $2 billion in property sales and a record-breaking $63.1 million auction sale of the Hearst estate. His philanthropy, community leadership and impeccable negotiation skills have earned him recognition from prestigious publications and conferences.

 

 

Joyce Rey Head of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division in Southern California Coldwell Banker Realty

Joyce Rey, head of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Division in Southern California at Coldwell Banker Realty

Known as the “Billionaire’s Broker,” Joyce Rey is a revered leader in luxury real estate with over four decades of experience. Her expertise has led to nearly $6 billion in career sales, dominating the industry with historic estate negotiations and high-value property marketing in the United States.

 

 

Carrie Wells Broker Associate Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real EstateCarrie Wells, broker associate at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

With a stellar reputation, unmatched knowledge and years of experience, Carrie Wells is a sought-after choice for high-net-worth clients worldwide. Wells has achieved over $3 billion in sales as the No. 1 agent in Colorado for Coldwell Banker since 1995.

 

Witness this gathering of the brightest minds in real estate as they share their expertise onstage this summer, Aug. 8-10. Don’t miss the opportunity for professional growth at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Reserve your ticket

 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×