Virtual 3D marketplace All3D is here for real estate

All3D, a 3D content marketplace, has grand plans for the real estate space, the first of which includes an experiential retail and photo-realistic virtual staging offering.

All3D is a virtual staging and 3D property content provider.

Platforms: Browser, iOS app

Ideal for: Luxury agents and teams, agents in new construction

Top selling points:

Highly realistic renderings

Inclusion of furniture, design aesthetics

Furniture, designs saved in library

Designs created from blueprints, basic imagery

Still image export

Top concerns:

The 3D tour and content space is getting crowded, and this software leans toward staging, as well as agents and teams who work in luxury and high-demand spaces.

What you should know

Similar to Rooomy, All3D lets agent work closely with designers to create custom, elegant virtual staging environments.

This software may offer the most photo-realistic online properties I’ve seen yet. I haven’t done a high-res, pixel-by-pixel comparison of industry options, but know that it’s impressive.

The company is in what they call “experiential retail,” a catchy term for what is clearly a fast-moving new niche of online furniture shopping and actionable staging, meaning you can actually buy what’s in the rendering.

In our demo, CEO Amra Tareen called the company the “Shopify for 3D technology.” And while it’s a relatively young company, I interpret Tareen’s comments to mean they want to push beyond tours and staging. Like Matterport, this may result in opening up its platform for other companies to leverage.

The models All3D create can be summoned from basic blueprints, builder renderings, still images of empty rooms and whatever other form of low-res artwork may be available.

Users can save room templates, which is super helpful for new construction agents who are selling similar floorplans or high-rise units from showrooms. The tour views are crisp and reactive, allowing viewers to click hotspots for zooming into each room and property perspective.

Furniture providers use All3D tech to scan and produce digital versions of their products, which agents or design partners then use to build out rooms once uploaded.

As of this writing, the company has partnered with Skyline, a provider of white-labeled furniture for Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, One King’s Lane, Target, Home Goods and the like.

The options for room décor are essentially endless, able to be pulled from whatever is in Skyline’s catalog — from decorative end tables and mirrors to wall sconces and table centerpieces. Individual items can be customized within the software, too, which gives designers an array of options for a single piece of furniture.

All3D also enables a low-res, 2D room design mode for arranging items and brainstorming on products. This is a good idea; it decreases image processing lag, in turn encouraging interaction and creativity. It’s easier to play around on your canvas when it isn’t 10 seconds behind your idea.

There’s no reason All3D couldn’t be use to visualize room renovations — something I think could end up being its bread and butter for agents who need to show a cynical buyer a room’s potential.

The backend space displays a decent, usable project management module. It’s usable, but I was expecting a bit more on the user experience front given the company’s knowledge of space design and software. I see no reason why this won’t get better, as it makes more sense for them to focus on the end-product first.

Ongoing projects can be monitored, and there’s a clear workflow for seeing the status of each room or property.

Turn-around time per initial project rendering will vary, but I was assured small projects can be ready for a designer’s touch 24 hours after all the scratch materials are submitted. Another nice touch? Users can export still images of rooms for marketing purposes.

All3D has all the chops needed to compete in this obviously growing market niche. Still, the company’s new to it, and needs to hone how projects are shared and integrated with other marketing platforms within real estate.

I was assured the company’s roadmap can be adjusted easily based on the industry’s needs. They plan to integrate tags, website embeds and any form of custom content. In short, they’re flexible, and I don’t doubt they have the technical know-how. All3D is one to watch for now.

