The customer relationship management platform vowed “a path to six-figure earnings within 24 months” for real estate agents and teams who follow the program from beginning to end.

Real estate customer relationship management solution CINC is promising six figures in sales to users — or their money back — with the rollout of its new “Guaranteed Sales Program,” it was announced Thursday.

The program, which boasts “white glove” treatment from CINC account managers, will provide users with confidence in the company as well as financial relief amid a dry market, CINC executives said in an announcement. Account managers will also help agents stay on top of of lead response, marketing campaign effectiveness and other tools and tactics to ensure prospect engagement and conversion.

“The program both guarantees that teams and agents will fully recoup their investment and sets them on a path to six figure earnings within 24 months of joining the program,” according to a statement. “If, while following the program, the team or agent does not close a minimum of two transactions in the first year, CINC will continue providing the platform for free until those transactions happen and the investment is recouped.”

CINC offers the industry a comprehensive CRM, supported by website creation and support, as well as proactive outreach campaign features and multiple mobile companion apps. It competes with Chime, Follow Up Boss, kvCORE, Real Geeks, MoxiWorks and others.

CINC CEO Alvaro Erize told Inman the system can track CINC-generated leads from acorn to oak tree, in large part due to the degree of hands-on guidance.

“The client is meeting with their account manager biweekly and having account reviews quarterly to monitor progress,” he said. “So we will be tracking appointments before we get to closings. We also bring them in to call hours to help agents overcome objections and such.”

Naturally, for all sales programs to succeed, the agent needs to remain diligent, Erize said. He doesn’t believe agents should risk more of their monthly income on technology products that don’t deliver.

“In this uncertain housing market, real estate teams and agents need to ensure a steady stream of transactions,” Erize said. “After a decade of serving teams and agents and delivering hundreds of thousands of transactions to clients, we know what results they should expect from our platform.”

Erize stance should resonate with a good deal of the market, which, while looking like it may avoid a hard recession, remains mired in low sales due to interest rate hikes and minimal price declines.

Many economists forecasted a mild recession later this year or in 2024, but some are beginning to back away from bearish predictions following a series of positive economic reports, with more predicting cautious optimism.

A weekly survey of lenders by the Mortgage Bankers Association last week, meanwhile, shows requests for purchase loans down by a seasonally adjusted 3 percent compared to a week earlier, and down 26 percent from a year ago. Applications to refinance were also down 3 percent week over week and 32 percent from a year ago.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. acquired CINC, then Commissions Inc., in 2016.

