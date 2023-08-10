“We’re encouraging people to think beyond this point of the interest rate cycle,” Roofstock CEO Gary Beasley said at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.

The easy money in real estate investing is long gone, but investors and agents interested in earning money through rentals should think about what they can earn over the long term, according to a panel of executives at Inman Connect Las Vegas Wednesday.

“I encourage people to take a long view when it comes to single-family rentals,” said Gary Beasley, CEO of Roofstock, a company that allows people to buy shares in single-family homes. “It’s a phenomenal asset class.”

Beasley spoke alongside Doug Brien, CEO of Mynd; and Austin Allison, CEO of Pacaso; at a discussion that focused on the outlook for real estate investing in the coming months.

Beasley noted investors can generate immediate cash flow through monthly rent, plus the long-term benefits of equity.

He also pointed out agents can benefit from selling to investors or buying rentals themselves, whether short- or long term.

“We’re encouraging people to think beyond this point of the interest rate cycle,” Beasley said. “Buy good assets and over time you can still generate really nice returns. It’s just the easy money is gone.”

Gary Beasley, CEO of the single-family rental investment platform Roofstock, encouraged investors to take the long view on rentals at Inman Connect Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Image by AJ Canaria

Over the near term, investors face a rocky road caused by high-interest rates and stubbornly high prices for most real estate assets.

“As you look at what’s happening now and where rates are likely to be and the likelihood of a recession, our view is that next year is going to end up looking a lot like this year,” Brien said.

Mynd helps investors find properties to buy in 25 markets across the U.S. and then offers services to help manage those properties.

Opportunities to make money on real estate emerge during downturns for investors who are ready, the panel said.

“Focus on what you love, whether it’s the single-family rental space, the multifamily space, the second home space that we’re in,” Allison said. “There’s just so much opportunity out there. Profit follows the passion.”

Investors who are impacted by rates might earn higher returns over the short term by investing elsewhere. But Beasley and Brien said the baked-in advantages around single-family rentals and small apartment buildings make it worth a look.

“When you compare housing to other real estate asset classes it’s so advantaged,” Beasley said. “How would you like to be an office owner or retail?”

Office vacancy rates have spiked to record highs as employees continue to eschew returning to the office full time. That’s resulted in building values falling by as much as 50 percent. Meanwhile, more than $1 trillion in commercial real estate loans are coming due over the next year-and-a-half.

The apartment market might also see distress as a result of falling values due to high-interest rates, rising vacancy and falling prices. That opens up opportunities for real estate agents to invest themselves, Beasley said.

“There’s going to be some distress on the multifamily side” Beasley added, “and some of those are smaller.”

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×