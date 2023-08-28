Christy Thompson sold the Aspen mansion that she purchased last year for $51 million to Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik in an off-market transaction, one of the city’s biggest of the year.

Texas oil heiress Christy Thompson has sold an Aspen mansion she purchased last year for $51 million at a nearly $13 million profit in an off-market deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The buyer is Jeff Vinik, owner of Tampa’s NHL team the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vinik and his wife, Penny Vinik, confirmed that they purchased the property and will retain their primary residence in Tampa.

The 15,000-square-foot home sits on nearly six acres of land which includes a three-acre vacant lot. The mountain home is equipped for the climate with a system that pumps oxygen into the primary bedroom to combat the region’s high altitude. It also features floor-to-ceiling windows to take in mountain views as well as a glass elevator positioned near the home’s windows.

Lance Hughes and Nancy Patton of Aspen Luxury Sales represented the buyers.

Jeff Vinik is a prominent stock picker and previous owner of hedge fund Vinik Asset Management, which he closed in 2019. Thompson and her husband, Stephen Hill, have become prominent real estate investors in Aspen and also sold a separate property in the ski town last year for $60 million.

Earlier this month, a two-story, 9,000-square-foot condo in downtown Aspen sold for $47.91 million in yet another off-market deal. The property had last traded for $36.5 million in 2021.

The mountain resort town is in the midst of a potential crackdown on land-use regulations, which could significantly impact luxury buyers. In June, the Community Growth Advisory Committee submitted a report to county commissioners, which proposed that the maximum size of a house in Pitkin County’s rural areas be reduced from 15,000 square feet to 8,750 square feet and within the county’s urban growth boundary down to 9,250 square feet.

