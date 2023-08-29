This article was shared here with the permission of Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

Real estate has a last-mile problem. Despite advances in online lead generation, tech platforms, emerging AI assistants, and disruptive new models — an agent is still the necessary bridge to a consumer. Watch a clip of me outlining this phenomenon during my Inman Connect keynote below.