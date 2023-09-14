No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

I hate potential. By definition, it is the untapped ability someone has but leaves it in reserves instead of using it for the benefit of themselves and those around them.

Having delved deep into the multifaceted world of luxury real estate brokerage, recruiting, sales coaching, team consulting and leadership advising, I’ve come to recognize the intricate challenges brokers and team leaders face with their agents.

More importantly, I’ve seen the transformative power of the right strategies and inspiration. I’ll distill the essence of some of that hard-earned wisdom, combining it with my hands-on real estate experience, to provide some insights into unleashing your agents’ true potential.

The power of passion and vision

In the fiercely competitive arena of real estate, passion is an agent’s secret weapon. It’s this fiery drive that can transform ordinary property showings into unforgettable experiences and turn negotiation tables into platforms of opportunity. When it fades or flickers, it also leads to burnout or an agent disengaging.

As leaders, we have the unique privilege and responsibility to kindle this passion in our agents. By aligning it with their vision, goals and objectives, we can steer them towards a trajectory of unparalleled success.

Reframing limiting beliefs

Every agent carries with them a set of beliefs and narratives. Some might be self-imposed barriers of doubt, while others could stem from apprehensions about the rapidly changing technological landscape of real estate. For some, it’s the fear of failure or rejection.

As leaders, it’s our job to challenge and reshape these narratives. By delving into the mindset of our agents and offering them a fresh perspective, we can rewrite the stories of limitation into tales of growth and triumph.

Remember, people make emotional decisions and then justify them logically. You can’t re-frame an emotional decision logically. You have to do it through the emotional realm first.

Action over inaction

In the world of real estate, time is often equivalent to money. Hesitation, be it in prospecting or adopting new tools, can be a significant roadblock. Often agents get stuck when they focus on the whole and not the parts.

Encourage your agents to be proactive in what they can do today, and take that crucial first step. Regardless of how intimidating it might seem. When they experience the small successes they pave the way for their evolution into confident, assertive professionals.

Build a culture of personal responsibility. Discipline and hard work, guided by your wisdom and coaching, is the greatest combination to ensure success.

The power of the present

There’s an undeniable potency in seizing the moment. When agents are trained to act in the “now,” unburdened by past failures or future anxieties, they find themselves more engaged and effective. This proactive approach not only boosts their productivity but also enhances their overall success.

In the old days, we had a whiteboard with all the listings and sales for the month. The good and bad about sales, every month we erased the board and started fresh. This business is the great equalizer. It rewards those who use all of their potential and opportunity each day.

Preparation is key

Knowledge is power, especially in real estate. An agent equipped with comprehensive market insights, cutting-edge tools, and a proactive mindset stands head and shoulders above the competition. It’s our duty to ensure our agents are always prepared, always ready. This readiness empowers them to navigate the complex and ever-changing industry.

Bring back role-playing. Agents hate it, but there is nothing better to sharpen their skills. It’s like physical therapy. It hurts in the moment, but they will thank you later.

Embracing innovation

The real estate landscape is in a constant state of flux, shaped by evolving technologies and shifting consumer preferences. To stay ahead, innovation is non-negotiable. Model a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. Position your agents as pioneers in their field, always a step ahead of the curve.

The art of resilience

The journey of a real estate agent is punctuated with highs and lows. Not every deal will close; not every client will be elated. But it’s in these moments of setback that true growth happens. By teaching our agents to view failures as learning opportunities, we equip them with resilience. Arguably, this is the most important trait that will serve them well in business and life.

The role of a leader in real estate extends beyond mere management. It’s about vision, inspiration, and transformation. Every agent under our wing has a reservoir of untapped potential. With the right guidance, this potential can be harnessed, leading to unparalleled success. The future of real estate is bright and changing daily, and together, we can shape it.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the profit whisperer to the leadership elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is a national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about his broker, manager and team leader growth programs at RELuxeLeaders.com