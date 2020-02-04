Watch Engel & Völkers agent Kirstie Ennis discuss how she came back stronger and achieved more than ever before after suffering serious injuries in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

“Failure is an opportunity, an opportunity to come back better and stronger than before,” former Marine and Engel & Völkers agent Kirstie Ennis said at Inman Connect New York on Wednesday.

Ennis was shattered when her career in the Marine Corp. ended after a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. She suffered from traumatic brain injuries, lost a leg and her sense of identity.

But after some “tough love” and a discussion that gave her some perspective from her father, Ennis pulled herself together and took on life with a vengeance.

She set out to redefine what “disabled” and “injured” meant and she summited Mount Kilimanjaro and raised more than $150,000 for clean water for the local Tanzanians, among many other things. She also started a foundation.

For more, tune in to the video above, or read the full article here.

