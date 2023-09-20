The third annual Top Producers list honors 388 agents and team leaders who raked in $8.53 billion in 2023 alone, reflecting the growing influence of LGBTQ+ agents in the industry, the Alliance says.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance released its third annual Top Producers list on Tuesday, with 388 individual member agents and teams completing 15,919 sides worth $8.53 billion in 2022. This year’s list boasts a 51 percent increase in honorees and a 75 percent increase in closed sales volume from 2021.

The year’s awardees would have ranked on the RealTrends 500 as one of the 30 largest brokerages in the nation by sides and volume, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance President Erin Morrison said.

“This list not only honors the incredible production of our members but helps showcase the standing the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has in the real estate industry,” Morrison said in a prepared statement. “It is hard enough to navigate the emotional and financial journey towards homeownership, yet too often the LGBTQ+ community has additional concerns about discrimination and safety.”

“Those on the Top Producers list, and our other members, understand and are best suited to provide community members with the comfort, security and professionalism they deserve,” she added.

San Diego-based PorchLight Realty Group with eXp Realty led the team sales volume list with 2022 sales volume of a whopping $431.6 million. Ohio-based EZ Referral Network with Keller Williams Citywide nabbed second place with $383.1 million in sales volume and led the Alliance for a third-straight year in team transaction sides with 1,280.

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate led all individual Alliance members for the third consecutive year with 263 transaction sides worth $191.4 million. Charlotte-based eXp Realty agent Marissa Boyle came in second on the top individual transaction sides list with 185 sales, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agent Andrew Manning secured the second spot on the top individual sales volume list with $116.4 million.

Each is listed prominently on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best List. Individual agents who are Alliance members qualified if they generated at least 15 transaction sides in 2022 or $6 million in sales volume. Team leaders who are Alliance members qualified if they generated at least 25 transaction sides or $9 million in sales volume for 2022, the announcement explained.

Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Marketing Officer Brad Nelson lauded the Alliance’s growth over the past three years.

“The Alliance has grown dramatically in its first three years, and we are honored to have been a founding partner,” he said. “We are honored to help recognize the agents and teams on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producer List that hold themselves to a higher standard in our industry and have achieved extraordinary results on their clients’ behalf.”

