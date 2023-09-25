The year-long program includes one-on-one consultations with team members to assess campaign tactics, review metrics and generate ideas to increase response rates and lead generation results.

Email marketing company Happy Grasshopper is launching a one-year consulting program for real estate agents, Inman has learned.

The company will provide a strategic partnership designed to “guarantee success” with consistent performance monitoring and insights, according to an announcement Friday.

“This partnership model reflects Happy Grasshopper’s commitment to go beyond the conventional vendor-client relationship and instead focus on becoming an integral part of the client’s journey to success,” Happy Grasshopper executives said in a statement.

The collaborative plan reflects a growing need for agents to stay focused and consistent in their education and marketing, of which emailed newsletters and the content to which they push contacts are a big part. The market remains opaque to consumers who are trying to navigate low inventory or wait out interest rates.

The year-long membership offers regular one-on-one consultations with team members to assess campaign tactics, review metrics and discuss specific content ideas to increase response rates and lead generation results. The company said it believes that the more connected a user is to their marketing, the better the success.

“We believe in more than just providing services – we believe in creating results,“ Happy Grasshopper CEO Dan Stewart said in a statement. “We’re solidifying our dedication to our clients’ triumphs by forming a strategic alliance.”

To deliver on that promise, the company is offering a 100 percent guarantee on the new program.

When reviewed by Inman in 2022, Happy Grasshopper was recognized for its dedication to well-written content in volume, its benefits in recruiting and emphasis on relationship building and not merely sales.

“The Happy Grasshopper experience can be largely automated, but all the opportunities for input, personal editing and strategic involvement are there, which starts with what the company calls its Success Coach program,“ the review stated.

The software is designed to assist agents and sales teams with an array of business efforts, but namely sales, lead follow-up and recruiting.It offers an array of content development tools, email sequencing, CRM integrations, past-client revitalization and other ways to engage with the market.

