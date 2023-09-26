The feature is in beta mode and, upon formal rollout, will allow agents instant access to room dimensions and total square footage by room and floor, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Technology company Matterport has rolled out an artificial intelligence component to its digital twin creation platform that will automatically label a room’s dimensions, square footage, type and primary components.

The publicly traded category leader said the feature is in beta mode and, upon formal rollout, will deploy the capabilities to both 2D layouts and its key offering, 3D digital home replicas, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The inclusion of hard measurements in a proven marketing asset can make a real estate agent’s job easier, along with those in staging, home renovation, lending and inspections. Home shoppers can benefit from immediate access of data for furniture, moving needs and upgrade plans.

The new feature also identifies rooms, labeling them “kitchen,” “primary bedroom,” or “dining room” in conjunction with their total area and dimensions.

In a statement, Matterport’s CEO and Chairman RJ Pittman described the update as a “power tool” for customer productivity.

“I’m excited to see the progression of our digital twins helping customers put AI and automation to practical use for their properties,” Pittman said in a statement. “Instant access to room dimensions, total square footage by room, floor, and the entire space, builds upon one of our most popular features — Measurement Mode. With our new intelligent digital twins, our customers get hundreds of useful measurements, room names, print-ready layouts and more — automatically.”

Floor plans and their requisite data continue to gain credibility in the marketing plans of real estate agents. As far back as 2021, online home shoppers found floor plans to be “very useful,” according to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report. They’ve only become easier to produce and smarter since.

Matterport acquired VHT Studios in July 2022 to assist with it movement in the direction of 2D floor plans.

“We are not only excited for how we can transform the customer experience in the real estate industry, but also how we can apply VHT Studios’ expertise to our growing enterprise business as demand for digital twin technology continues to surge,” Pittman said in a July 2022 statement.

VHT was founded in 1998, offering high-end photography, drone imagery, floor plans, virtual tours and other marketing services.

Matterport is not alone in its roll out of dynamic floor plan creation tools. CubiCasa provides a limited version of its product for free, and Zillow makes interactive floor plans a primary selling point of Listing Showcase, its newest property marketing offer for agents.

Matterport’s updates have value to leasing agents, who deal every day with the challenges of working with frequent movers, appliance vendors and other critical maintenance vendors.

“New customization capabilities allow property managers to edit layouts to optimize the functionality of a space or surface details that guide the development, renovation or remodeling of interior and exterior spaces,“ Matterport said.

The company states it has digitized more than 33 billion square feet since inception.

