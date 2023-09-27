No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Knowing how to market right now is a challenge. Between frustrated buyers, high home prices, low inventory and the interest rate lock-in effect, it’s tough to know who to talk to, how to talk to them, and what your messaging should be.

via GIPHY

We know it’s not easy, so let’s put our heads together: Tell us how you’re marketing your business this fall. Are you going back to some tried-and-true techniques from the past or trying something entirely new? Are you leaning on content marketing to help people make sense of the current market? Are you all over social media or heavily invested in just one platform? Let us know your fall marketing plan below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.