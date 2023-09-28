The real estate market is always changing, so it’s up to you to stay smart, educated and informed so that you can help your clients. Coach Darryl Davis offers five reasons you should lean into back-to-school time to reboot your training plan.

As the leaves begin to change and brisk autumn winds announce the return of the school year, children across the nation are settling into their back-to-school rhythms and routines.

The phrase “back to school” usually conjures images of brightly colored school buses, packed lunch kits, and the unique smell of new notebooks. But why should kids have all the fun? There’s plenty of reason to believe that heading back to school is just as vital for you as it is for students.

As the Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, said: “Change is the only constant in life.” It sounds funny, but it’s true. It’s especially true for the real estate roller coaster we’ve been riding.

New technologies, laws and market trends shape our future, and we need to keep up. Because in this profession, falling behind is not an option. To stay ahead, we’ve got to be dedicated to learning and changing with the times. Here are five compelling reasons real estate agents should commit to lifelong learning.

1. Adapting to the changing market

The real estate market is always changing. That’s just the nature of the beast, as they say. As agents, it’s our job to do the heavy lifting homework so that we know how economic trends, interest rates, home pricing and more affect the homebuying and selling power of our clients and communities.

So, don’t ever be “too cool for school.” Be on the lookout for training in every way possible. Your board, your MLS, your lenders, real estate tech vendors, seminars, webinars, conferences — all of these can help you sharpen your skills and bring your best self to your market.

2. Embracing technology

The tech landscape in real estate has been transformative. From 3D virtual home tours to AI-driven property valuations, agents who aren’t tech-savvy risk being left behind. Continuous learning ensures that you’re always abreast of the latest tools and platforms that can give you an edge in a highly competitive market.

3. Staying compliant

Real estate laws and regulations aren’t set in stone. They evolve along with the industry, and sometimes quite rapidly. Agents need to be up-to-date on these changes to ensure they’re providing services that are both high-quality and compliant with current laws.

4. Personal branding and networking

The way people market themselves and network is changing. By keeping up with new methods of personal branding, from social media strategies to podcasting, agents can ensure they remain relevant and visible. Additionally, educational events and seminars are excellent networking opportunities where agents can meet other professionals, share insights and even generate referrals.

5. Building trust and expertise

At the heart of a real estate transaction is trust. Clients need to believe in their agent’s expertise and insights. An agent committed to ongoing education is one who can confidently answer questions, provide insights based on current data, and expertly navigate clients through the intricacies of a sale or purchase. This not only builds trust but also ensures repeat business and referrals.

Education is a lifelong journey, not just a phase we pass through in our youth. Just as the world doesn’t stand still, neither should a real estate agent’s quest for knowledge. Embracing continuous learning isn’t just about adding certificates to your wall (though it sure looks good); it’s about ensuring that you remain the best advocate and adviser to your clients in an ever-shifting market.

So, as children head back to school this fall, consider this your clarion call to do the same. Whether it’s attending a seminar, enrolling in an online course, or simply reading up on the latest market news, never stop learning. Your career, and your clients, will thank you for it.