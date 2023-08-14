As scorching heat waves become more frequent and intense this summer, it is imperative for communities to come together and devise innovative solutions to protect their most vulnerable members. Coach Darryl Davis offers ways that real estate professionals can help.

As scorching heat waves become more frequent and intense this summer, it is imperative for communities to come together and devise innovative solutions to protect their most vulnerable members. Local real estate agents like you are emerging as key players, using their community ties, network, and expertise to spearhead community-centric heatwave initiatives.

Real estate agents are uniquely positioned as facilitators between homeowners, authorities, and businesses, which puts you in the perfect position to initiate measures to provide relief and foster preparedness during extreme heat events.

From converting vacant properties into cooling centers to advocating for sustainable housing, distributing water bottles and offering relocation assistance, these initiatives underscore your essential role in safeguarding your communities and creating a resilient, united front against heat waves.

That being said, here are some ideas on how you can provide help to those who need it:

Open houses as cooling centers: If you have vacant listings with functional air conditioning, consider working with the property owner to open the house as a temporary cooling center during the hottest parts of the day.

Distribute water bottles: Keep a stock of water bottles in your car and distribute them in areas where people might be vulnerable, such as bus stops or parks.

Information sharing: Use your social media platforms or mailing lists to share information about local cooling centers, safety tips during heatwaves, and resources for those in need.

Offer temporary housing solutions: If you’re aware of vacant properties or rentals, consider collaborating with local authorities or organizations to offer them as short-term relief for those in dire need, especially if there are power outages in certain areas.

Host community gatherings: Collaborate with local businesses to set up evening community events in cool locations. This can provide relief and also foster a sense of community.

Advocate for sustainable housing: As a longer-term initiative, advocate for green and sustainable housing solutions that are resilient to extreme weather events. This might include energy-efficient homes, green roofing or tree-planting initiatives in residential areas.

Educate homeowners: Provide resources or workshops on how homeowners can make their homes more heat-resistant, whether it’s through insulation, the use of energy-efficient appliances, or landscaping solutions.

Neighborhood check-ins: Due to their regular interaction with various neighborhoods, you can organize or lead neighborhood check-ins, especially focusing on the elderly or vulnerable residents. This can be as simple as a phone call to ensure they’re okay and inform them of resources.

Portable fans and AC units: Collaborate with local hardware or department stores to buy or lease portable fans or air conditioning units at discounted rates. Distribute these to vulnerable households or use them in temporary cooling centers.

Pop-up shaded areas: If there are any open properties with sizeable yards, set up temporary shaded areas with tents or awnings, offering a cool spot for the community.

Educate on home cooling: Provide pamphlets, webinars , or seminars on cost-effective methods to cool homes without heavily relying on air conditioning. This includes using blackout curtains, cross-ventilation, and ceiling fans effectively.

Collaborate with mortgage lenders : Reach out to local mortgage lenders to discuss potential short-term relief or flexibility for those struggling due to heat-related expenses.

Fundraise for affected families: Use your network to raise funds for families who may be struggling with medical bills or home repairs as a result of the extreme heat.

Promote tax rebates or incentives: Local governments sometimes offer tax rebates or incentives for homes that incorporate green or energy-efficient solutions. Ensure your clients and community are aware of these opportunities

Host informational sessions: Collaborate with local experts to host sessions on heat wave preparedness, covering topics from health precautions to home modifications.

Local business partnerships: Team up with local businesses to sponsor hydration stations throughout the community or offer discounts on heat-relief products.

Lobby for urban green spaces: Advocate for more green spaces within the city or town, as these areas can significantly reduce the urban heat island effect.

Home inspection collaborations: Partner with home inspectors to offer discounted services where they can advise homeowners on potential vulnerabilities during extreme heat and how to address them.

Offer relocation assistance: For those severely affected or recurrently impacted by extreme weather events, offer specialized relocation services to help them find more suitable or safer housing.

As a local expert with strong community ties, it’s important for you to take an active, friendly and cooperative approach. Your close connections within the community mean that you play a crucial role in relief and preparedness efforts.

Being proactive, communicative and working together with others are essential to make a real difference in helping out.