Broker Spotlight: Charlie Taylor and Jake Doilney

Name: Charlie Taylor and Jake Doilney

Title: Managing partners of The Agency Park City

Experience: Combined 40-plus years

Location: Park City, Utah

Brokerage name: The Agency Park City

Rankings: Top 5 percent of brokers in Park City (multiple years)

Team size: 14 agents

Transaction sides: 500+

Sales volume: $500 million-plus career to date

Awards: The Agency Chairman Award Winner (2020)

How did you choose your brokerage?

We chose The Agency after a mutual client of ours introduced us to Mauricio Umansky. We met with Mauricio and co-founder Billy Rose and it was clear they were changing the brokerage business in a positive way through networking, marketing and industry knowledge.

We had been successful independent brokers and were in a good position to personally choose who we wanted to work with. It was clear that The Agency shared our vision and the decision was easy.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

The corporate team at The Agency has done an amazing job of growing globally and improving our reach while keeping the network intimate and close. We know most of the managing partners across the globe and we meet regularly to share ideas and information. We truly do work together and have such an awesome and motivating group. Our office has many individuals who are very driven, self-motivated people and many who competed in sports at high levels and have brought that drive into their profession. We hire good people. We are strong believers that if you have the foundation of a good soul and you’re hard-working, other skill sets can be learned. Always think long-term. We are fortunate to live in the great mountain community of Park City. We share a common bond with the majority of people who move to Park City, such as a love for the outdoors and a healthy and active lifestyle. We truly enjoy showcasing our amazing town and meeting new people from other areas. We end up skiing, mountain biking, hiking, playing golf and fly fishing with many of our clients, as well as sharing great food.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Make sure that your personal network understands your transition to real estate. Contact 10 to 30 people and ask them if you can send information to them and get their feedback, whether it’s good or bad. This helps you get an understanding of how to communicate with people about your new business and allows others the opportunity to get to know you in a new professional role.

What makes a good leader?

A person who is open and honest with who they are, and are sharing and giving. Someone who has been through a lot, stayed true, ethical and driven through good and bad times. One who inspires, listens, and is compassionate and strong.