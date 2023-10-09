The six-day event series is expected to bring in about 1,000 participants for events and discussions across Corcoran Sunshine’s new development projects throughout New York City.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, the new development arm of Corcoran Group, is hosting its 8th annual CS Talks event series starting on Tuesday, the brokerage announced.

The six-day program, which runs Oct. 10 through 18, is expected to bring in about 1,000 participants for events and discussions across Corcoran Sunshine’s new development projects throughout New York City.

The program will feature a first look at Sutton Tower’s duplex penthouse during an onsite cabaret performance, as well as an introduction to Selene at 100 East 53rd Street, a luxury skyscraper available for immediate occupancy, over a conversation featuring international design icon Mathieu Lehanneur.

Other properties to be highlighted include Tribeca Green, One High Line, The Solaire, Flatiron House, 35 Hudson Yards, Claremont Hall and The Bryant.

Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau will be speaking, as well as Corcoran and Corcoran Sunshine Senior Vice President of Research and Analytics Ryan Schleis, in addition to other notable guest speakers who will present over the course of the six-day series.

“As we enter into the eighth year of CS Talks, I remain inspired by the incredible stories we’re able to tell about our properties and the compelling personalities behind them,” Kelly Kennedy Mack, Corcoran Sunshine Group’s president, said in a statement.

“The intention with this event series is to create a platform where innovation, creativity and inspiration can converge — offering an opportunity to hear from the talented people who shape our world-class developments and their surrounding neighborhoods. CS Talks is a celebration of these unique collaborations, and I am proud of what the series offers to the brokerage community.”

Historically, the event series has had a positive impact on Corcoran Sunshine’s sales volume, the development marketing group said. In 2022, properties that participated in the CS Talks series saw an average of two times the sales inquiries, three times the number of prospects and two times the amount of signed contract activity during the CS Talks promotional period and subsequent months, compared to those properties that did not participate.

The full CS Talks schedule can be found here.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson